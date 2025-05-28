Reddit User Asks Indians About The Appeal Of Moving To The US: "Racism, Gun Violence"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Many Indians seek better career prospects in countries like the US. The US is favored for its diverse job opportunities and financial stability. Challenges include immigration hurdles and concerns over gun violence and racism

Many Indians are drawn to countries like the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Singapore for better career prospects and economic stability. The US, in particular, is a popular destination, offering diverse opportunities for professional growth and financial security. However, a Reddit user asked Indians about the appeal of moving to the US, especially considering the recent policies under the Donald Trump administration. The user listed other significant challenges like immigration hurdles, gun violence, racism and a limited social safety net.

"Trump is back in power (so are immigration hurdles, including pausing international visas for students and as I just read today: social media screening of applicants?!?). Green card queues are incredibly long (150+ years?!!!!), and citizenship feels nearly impossible. There is no real social safety net. Gun violence is a daily reality. Racism is alive and well, but more consequential, I feel, with loose gun control laws. And yet, people still want to move there. Why?" the Original poster asked in a Reddit post.

"Is it the career opportunities? The salaries? The idea of the “American dream”? Or are the alternatives just worse? Would love to hear from people who have made the move recently or are still planning to," the OP added.

See the post here:

Many users said that the US offers diverse career opportunities, especially in fields like technology, healthcare, and finance. The US is also known for offering competitive salaries, which can provide a higher standard of living and financial stability.

One user wrote, ''It doesn't make much sense to move now, especially as a student, but if your work is offering you a move then it's worth it to just explore the US and experience its work culture."

Another commented, "Brainwashed, I guess. USA is a tool to lead a better life. It should not be the goal. Lots of people confuse the tool with the goal. It's like choosing to do an engineering degree in a no-name college with a final salary of 2L vs focusing on a business which can do much better."

A third said, "It's the money. USA still offers much higher salaries if you are good at your skills."