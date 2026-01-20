Indian Man Praises US For Changing His Life's Trajectory: "I Love India, But Coming Here..."

A contemplative post by an Indian-origin investor based in the United States has gone viral on social media. In his post, Venu shared how moving to the United States completely altered his life's trajectory, praising the unique opportunities available in America. However, despite his success in the US, he also reaffirmed his lifelong love for India.

In his post, he described his move to the US as a "one-time opportunity" that changed the course of his life in ways he could not have imagined. Venu praised the American system for rewarding "effort, discipline, and consistency," stating that those willing to work and take risks have a real shot at changing their outcomes.

"I'm genuinely grateful to the United States. It was a one-time opportunity that completely changed my life. I love India and always will, but coming here altered my trajectory in ways I couldn't have imagined. This country rewards effort, discipline, and consistency. If you're willing to work, take risks, and stay patient, you actually have a real shot at changing your outcome," he wrote in the post.

He concluded by calling being born in or having the chance to build a life in the US an "unreal advantage."

"A lot of people criticise the U.S. without ever experiencing life elsewhere. Once you live on the other side of the world, you understand how rare this level of opportunity really is. Being born here is an unreal advantage. Getting a chance to build a life here is something I'll always be grateful for," he added.

See the post here:

Since it's a long weekend, a small thought.



I'm genuinely grateful to the United States. It was a one-time opportunity that completely changed my life. I love India and always will, but coming here altered my trajectory in ways I couldn't have imagined.



This country rewards… — Venu (@Venu_7_) January 19, 2026



The post resonated with many in the Indian diaspora, sparking comments from other immigrants who echoed his sentiments about gratitude and the "American Dream."

One user wrote, "This country is built for people to succeed and throws so many opportunities. I am blown away by the kind of exposure kids get in school - you just need to grab them and not expect to be spoon-fed or crib. Founding fathers were such visionaries! Great minds."

Another commented, "100% agree brother. I might not always agree with everything that happens here, but I'm grateful for the opportunity to live in this country. I love Ghana and always will as well, but United States has provided me opportunities I could only dream of. As long as you're willing to put in the work and sacrifice, there's not much you can't achieve in this country.."

A third said, "So true. I grew up in India and have lived in Europe for a while. I have experienced firsthand how this fantastic country is superior to every other first-world place out there. Genuinely grateful for what this land and its people have given me."