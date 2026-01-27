'US No Longer Serves Me': Tech Entrepreneur Reveals Why He Cancelled His American Citizenship

At a time when securing American citizenship has become an almost impossible task, an entrepreneur has gone viral for walking away from his. Adam Nasir, a Dubai-based tech founder, announced on Instagram that he has officially renounced his US citizenship. In his post, titled "I cancelled my citizenship," Nasir detailed his decision, explaining that the relationship no longer provides a reasonable exchange of value for his global business goals.

Nasir, who has a Moroccan passport by birth and a Caribbean passport that he purchased a few years ago, stated that his future goals were better served outside the American system.

"I've officially renounced my US citizenship. The US is one of the greatest places in the world where you can go from nothing to something," wrote Nasir, adding that he was extremely grateful for the opportunities that America provided him.

"However, in any relationship, there should be a reasonable exchange of value in the long-term for it to be sustainable. At this stage of my life and in future stages predictively, the US no longer serves me."

Nasir stated that his parents moved to the US in 1996 in search of the American dream. He worked his first job at McDonald's at 15 and went on to experiment with different professions before entering the 'software game'.

"I've been fortunate to acquire additional passports (more to come), which have allowed similar levels of travel freedom as my prior US passport. I'm also grateful for meeting incredible friends and people in America along the way, who have helped shape the man that I am today."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, a section of social media users lauded Nasir's decision, while others questioned if he revoked the citizenship for purely tax-saving reasons.

"Well done mate, truly free," said one user, while another added: "At the end of the day, it's about faith, financial stability and family. I think you are making the right call."

A third commented: "Great way to do it. I may do it later in my life, too, if I attain the level of success where double taxation hits me because I am abroad now.

A fourth said: "My goal is to move back to Europe in the next 3-5 years but I don't think I'd renounce my US citizenship. You did it because of tax reasons?"