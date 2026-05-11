US Teacher, 25, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Student In Classroom Closet, Vehicle

Maris Nichols, a 25-year-old biology teacher at Alexander High School in Douglasville, was arrested on May 8 over allegations that she sexually assaulted a student. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Nichols faces two counts of sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

Investigators allege Nichols had sexual intercourse with the same student on at least two separate occasions, according to arrest warrants obtained by 11Alive.

Authorities said the first alleged encounter took place on April 23 inside a closet between classrooms at Alexander High School. A second alleged incident reportedly occurred on May 2 inside a Hummer parked in a driveway in Douglasville. Officials have not disclosed who owned the vehicle or the property where it was parked.

Nichols' profile has since been removed from the school's website.

In a statement, the Douglas County School System said it was "deeply troubled" by the allegations and confirmed that an internal investigation is underway alongside cooperation with law enforcement authorities.

The district had earlier announced that a female teacher had been placed on leave pending an investigation, though it did not publicly identify the educator at the time.

"Upon learning of the alleged misconduct, the district immediately launched an investigation. Student safety is the district's highest priority. The alleged behavior is unacceptable and violates the professional standards all employees are required to uphold," the district said.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Nichols joined Alexander High School as football operations manager in April 2023 before being hired as a biology teacher a month later. She reportedly held both positions simultaneously. Nichols graduated from Liberty University with a Bachelor of Science degree specializing in teaching.

She appeared in court via video on Friday, where her bond was set at $40,000. Nichols was subsequently booked into the Douglas County Jail.

Inappropriate Teacher-Student Relationships

The disturbing phenomenon of teachers engaging in illegal sexual relationships with students is a growing concern in the United States. According to a report, there were over 500 reported cases of teacher misconduct between 2014 and 2019, with nearly 1 in 10 students experiencing some form of sexual misconduct by an educator. In 2023 alone, nearly 350 public educators were arrested for child sex-related crimes.

Several factors contribute to this alarming trend, including increased reporting and awareness, social media facilitating inappropriate interactions, breakdowns in teacher-student boundaries, inadequate screening and hiring practices, and insufficient teacher training on ethics and boundaries.