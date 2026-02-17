US School Employee Accused Of Having Sex With 2 Students After Husband Caught Her In The Act

Authorities in Indiana have arrested a 31-year-old high school secretary at Randolph Eastern School Corporation after a reported domestic disturbance led to the discovery of alleged inappropriate relationships with students. According to the Union City Police Department, officers responded over the weekend to a call reporting a battery. Police said the incident began when the woman's husband allegedly found her with an 18-year-old student and confronted them.

During the subsequent investigation, authorities said they uncovered allegations that the woman, identified as Alicia Hughes, had also engaged in a sexual relationship with a separate student, a 17-year-old minor. Investigators allege the two had sexual contact on at least five occasions.

Hughes was arrested and charged with five counts of child seduction in connection with the alleged relationship with the 17-year-old. Officials have not clarified whether she could face additional charges related to the reported encounter with the 18-year-old student.

Her husband has not been publicly named, and it remains unclear whether he will face charges in the alleged battery incident.

In a brief statement, Randolph Eastern School Corporation Superintendent Neal Adams said Hughes "has been removed from all duties with students pending the outcome of the legal process" and declined to provide further details about her employment status.

"Because this is an active criminal investigation, and to protect the privacy of students and the integrity of the process, RESC will not comment further on specific details at this time. We will continue to follow all legal and personnel procedures required under state law and board policy," Adams said.

Hughes was booked into the Randolph County Jail and is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond. Authorities have not released additional information as the investigation remains ongoing.

Inappropriate Teacher-Student Relationships

The disturbing phenomenon of teachers engaging in illegal sexual relationships with students is a growing concern in the United States. According to recent reports, there were over 500 reported cases of teacher misconduct between 2014 and 2019, with nearly 1 in 10 students experiencing some form of sexual misconduct by an educator. In 2023 alone, nearly 350 public educators were arrested for child sex-related crimes.

Several factors contribute to this alarming trend, including increased reporting and awareness, social media facilitating inappropriate interactions, breakdowns in teacher-student boundaries, inadequate screening and hiring practices, and insufficient teacher training on ethics and boundaries.