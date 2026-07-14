Exposed By Husband, US Teacher Pleads Guilty To Sexual Abuse Of Student. Now Divorce Looms

A 25-year-old teacher in the US was charged with sexual misconduct with a minor after authorities alleged she had a sexual relationship with the teenager, who attended a neighbouring school. The encounter allegedly took place inside the boy's truck shortly after Mackenzie Naught began working as a first-grade teacher at St John Elementary School.

The investigation began after Naught's husband, who worked as an assistant track coach at the teenager's high school, alerted police. Authorities said Naught had admitted the relationship to him but later denied having sex with the 16-year-old when questioned by investigators.

According to the Spokesman-Review, her husband subsequently provided police with screenshots from her cellphone that supported the allegations. The teenager told investigators that Naught initiated the relationship by flirting with him and sending him late-night messages while her husband was asleep. He said he was initially reluctant to meet her but eventually agreed.

According to the boy, she asked him to drive to a secluded location where they kissed and became intimate in his truck. He told authorities she asked him not to say anything, citing concerns about losing her job.

Following her arrest, Naught apologised and acknowledged her conduct was inappropriate.

Her plea agreement was accepted on Friday. In addition to serving up to a year in county jail, Naught will be required to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years, the New York Post reported. Per the terms of her plea agreement, the former educator will remain on the sex offender registry for 10 years.

"The defendant's guilty plea represents an important step in holding her accountable for her actions and spares John Doe the burden of having to testify at trial. Our office remains committed to supporting John Doe and his family throughout the remainder of the judicial process," Senior Deputy Prosecutor Tessa Scholl said.

Naught's husband filed for divorce in June, shortly after her arrest.

Inappropriate Teacher-Student Relationships

The disturbing phenomenon of teachers engaging in illegal sexual relationships with students is a growing concern in the United States. According to a report, there were over 500 reported cases of teacher misconduct between 2014 and 2019, with nearly 1 in 10 students experiencing some form of sexual misconduct by an educator. In 2023 alone, nearly 350 public educators were arrested for child sex-related crimes.

Several factors contribute to this alarming trend, including increased reporting and awareness, social media facilitating inappropriate interactions, breakdowns in teacher-student boundaries, inadequate screening and hiring practices, and insufficient teacher training on ethics and boundaries.