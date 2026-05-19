Texas Teacher Arrested For Sex With Teen Student Inside Classroom

A 38-year-old high school teacher in Texas has been arrested after allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a student inside a classroom, according to police. The incident reportedly came to light when another student unexpectedly entered the classroom and found the two together.

The teacher, identified as Chad Allen Rodriguez, met a 17-year-old female student at school last year. Rodriguez taught physics and astronomy at John Jay High School in San Antonio and also worked as a football and track coach.

The court documents state that Rodriguez started flirting with the girl, which later developed into sending sexually explicit messages, videos and photos, according to the NY Post. They used to even meet in the teacher's classroom for sexual intercourse.

In one incident, Rodriguez took her to the school parking lot, where they got physical. It was noticed only when another student walked into the classroom and spotted the teacher and the girl together.

"During the beginning of the school year, they would make eye contact in the classroom and flirt. As they began to get to know each other they started to kiss in the classroom," the affidavit says.

Soon after, the girl left the room and spoke to the police and admitted that she had been having a sexual relationship with the teacher, according to the court documents.

Following the incident and the investigation, the teacher was immediately placed on leave from his job. He had been working at the school for around 10 years.

The school district said it is fully cooperating with the police investigation.

"Our priority remains the safety and well-being of our students, and we are committed to maintaining a secure, supportive environment during this time," district spokesperson Barry Perez said in a statement.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged on Saturday with a second-degree felony for sexual conduct with a student. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison. He is currently in custody at the Bexar County jail with a bail set at $50,000.

