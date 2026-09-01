How To Become The President Of India's Aide-De-Camp: Step-By-Step Guide

Becoming an Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to the President of India is considered one of the most prestigious assignments an armed forces officer can receive. An ADC assists the President during official events, military ceremonies and important engagements. Since the President is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, ADCs serve as an important part of the President's military staff.

However, becoming a presidential ADC is not a job that students can apply for directly. The position is given to selected serving officers from the Indian Army, Indian Navy or Indian Air Force who have built a strong military career.

What Does a President's ADC Do?

An Aide-De-Camp is a military officer responsible for assisting the President in official and ceremonial duties. ADCs accompany the President during events, visits and functions, while also helping manage military-related responsibilities. The role carries a long-standing tradition connected with Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Step 1: Become a Commissioned Officer

The journey to becoming an ADC begins with joining the Indian Armed Forces as an officer. Students can enter the Army, Navy or Air Force through different officer-entry routes, including the National Defence Academy (NDA) and other defence selection processes.

After completing the required training, candidates are commissioned as officers and begin their military service.

Step 2: Develop a Distinguished Military Career

Becoming an ADC requires more than just joining the armed forces. Officers are expected to show strong leadership, discipline, professional ability and commitment throughout their service.

The assignment is generally given to officers who have demonstrated excellence in their careers. Many officers who have served as ADCs have later held senior positions in the armed forces.

Step 3: Selection for the ADC Role

There is no separate examination or direct recruitment process for becoming the President's ADC. The selection is made from among serving military officers.

The exact internal procedure for choosing ADCs is not publicly available. Therefore, aspirants should focus on building a successful defence career rather than searching for a separate ADC entrance test.

Step 4: Carry Out Presidential Responsibilities

Once appointed, an ADC becomes part of the President's military staff. The officer assists during official ceremonies, national events and other important programmes. The role requires confidence, discipline, excellent communication skills and a high level of professionalism.

Is the ADC Position Permanent?

No. Serving as an ADC is a special assignment during an officer's military career, not a separate permanent post. After completing the tenure, officers continue their service and may take up other command or staff responsibilities.

For students who dream of becoming the President's ADC, the path begins with joining the armed forces, developing leadership skills and maintaining an excellent service record. There is no direct "President's ADC exam"; it is a responsibility earned through dedication, performance and years of military service.