How To Become An Aide-De-Camp To President Of India: Step-By-Step Guide

You may have noticed an officer standing just behind the President of India at official events, state visits, or ceremonial functions. That officer holds a very important role as an Aide-de-Camp (ADC) in the military, which is a position of great responsibility and trust. Becoming the President's ADC is considered one of the greatest honors for a young officer, as it involves working closely with the country's highest constitutional authority. But what exactly does an ADC do, how are they chosen, and what kind of training or experience is required to earn this role? Let's break it down step by step.

What Exactly Does An ADC Do?

An Aide-de-Camp is more than just an officer in uniform. The role combines protocol duties, administrative coordination, security, and representation. Typically, ADCs are young officers at the rank of Major (Army), Lieutenant Commander (Navy), or Squadron Leader (Air Force).

Their responsibilities include:

• Managing the President's daily schedule and official meetings.

• Coordinating ceremonial functions and state visits.

• Acting as a liaison between Rashtrapati Bhavan and government or military departments.

• Ensuring protocol and security arrangements are properly followed.

• In certain situations, even representing the President at official events.

How Do You Start The Journey?

To become an ADC, the foundation begins with a career in the Armed Forces. Here's the path:

1. Join the Armed Forces: Clear NDA, CDS, AFCAT, or other entry exams to join the Army, Navy, or Air Force.

2. Serve with Distinction: Officers must have around 5-7 years of service with an exceptional record in leadership, conduct, and discipline.

3. Get Noticed: Only officers with a spotless service record and excellent reputation are considered for this role.

What Is The Selection Process Like?

The President's ADC is not directly applied for; it is an internal selection process.

Performance-Based Shortlisting: Officers are shortlisted based on their service performance, discipline, and leadership qualities.

Rigorous Evaluation: Candidates go through mental, physical, and communication assessments.

Personal Interview: A final interview with senior officials determines whether the officer is fit for the responsibility of working directly with the President.

What Skills And Qualities Are Needed?

Not everyone in uniform can become an ADC. The role demands:

• Fluency in English and one Indian language for smooth communication.

• Strong communication skills for interacting with dignitaries and senior officials.

• Discipline, confidentiality, and sharp presence of mind for high-pressure situations.

How Many ADCs Does The President Have?

The President of India, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, gets help from five Aide-de-Camp (ADC) officers at a time:

• Three from the Army

• One from the Navy

• One from the Air Force

Recently, Lieutenant Commander Yashasvi Solanki made history by becoming the first woman officer from the Indian Navy to be appointed as an ADC to President Droupadi Murmu.

• She was born and raised in Haryana and joined the Navy in 2012.

• Solanki serves in the Logistics Branch under the Short Service Commission.

• Her appointment marks a milestone in women's participation in India's defense and ceremonial positions.

Why Is Being An ADC So Prestigious?

Serving as the President's ADC is not just an assignment; it's an honor and a career milestone. It places the officer at the heart of India's constitutional, diplomatic, and military engagements while offering rare exposure to global leaders and high-level decision-making.

Becoming an ADC to the President of India requires years of dedication, discipline, and excellence in service. It's a role that goes beyond military duty, combining protocol, administration, and diplomacy at the highest level.