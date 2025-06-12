Navy's Yashasvi Solanki Becomes First Woman Aide-De-Camp To President

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Lieutenant Commander Yashasvi Solanki is appointed as ADC to President Droupadi Murmu.

Lieutenant Commander Yashasvi Solanki has been appointed as an Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to President Droupadi Murmu, becoming the first woman officer from the Indian Navy to hold the prestigious position.

The President of India chooses five ADCs - one from the Navy, one from the Air Force, and three from the Army. The President of India is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Who Is Yashasvi Solanki?

Yashasvi Solanki hails from Haryana, and joined the Indian Navy in 2012. She has served under the Short Service Commission in the Logistics Branch.

Ms Solanki was a sportsperson in her school days and had actively played badminton and volleyball.

She joins the ranks of pioneering women, like Squadron Leader Manisha Padi, who was appointed as ADC to the Governor of Uttarakhand in 2023; Lt. Gen. Punita Arora, the first woman to hold the rank of Lieutenant General in the Indian Army and also Vice Admiral in the Navy; and Air Marshal Padmavathy Bandopadhyay, the first woman Air Marshal and aviation medicine expert.

After being chosen in April as an ADC, Ms Solanki participated in a month-long orientation and took over her new responsibilities on May 1.

What Is The Role Of An ADC?

An Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the President of India plays a crucial role in ensuring smooth coordination and communication between the President and various arms of the government and military establishment.

Typically a young officer of the rank of Major or equivalent from the Army, Navy, or Air Force, the ADC assists with official formalities, protocol duties, meetings, and ceremonial functions.

The ADC also manages daily schedules and high-level engagements, acting as a key liaison for the President. Apart from that, the ADC also ensures that all rules and formalities are properly followed during official events and day-to-day work.