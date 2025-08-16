"Might Have To Start Liking Her": Trump On Hillary Clinton's Nobel Peace Prize Remark

US President Donald Trump has said he may “have to start liking” his former rival Hillary Clinton, after she suggested she would nominate Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize if he succeeded in brokering an end to the war in Ukraine.

Clinton, speaking on the Raging Moderates podcast, said, “If President Trump were the architect of that, I'd nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize.”

She added, “If he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, had to, in a way, validate [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's vision of greater Russia, but instead could really stand up to Putin, to make it clear there must be a ceasefire.”

When asked about the comments on Friday aboard Air Force One, Trump told Fox News anchor Bret Baier, who was travelling with him to Alaska, that he appreciated the sentiment.

“That's very nice,” Trump said. “I might have to start liking her again.”

The light-hearted exchange comes as Trump prepares for a closely watched meeting with Putin, which is part of his pledge to secure a swift end to the conflict. He repeated that he was willing to walk away if Moscow did not agree to terms he found acceptable.

During the flight to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, where he will sit down with the Russian president, Trump predicted the talks would go smoothly but insisted he would not settle for less than a clear step toward peace.

“I predicted that my meeting with the Russian president would work out very well – and if it doesn't, I'm going to head back home real fast,” he told reporters aboard the aircraft.

In a separate video clip posted from the plane, Trump explained what he would consider a successful outcome. “I want to see a ceasefire rapidly. I don't know if it's going to be today, but I'm not going to be happy if it's not today,” he said. “I'm in this to stop the killing.”

Clinton, who lost to Trump in the bitterly contested 2016 presidential election, has remained a frequent critic of his policies. But her unexpected remarks on the Nobel Peace Prize appear to have softened Trump's tone towards his former opponent, at least momentarily.