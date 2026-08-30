After Rakhi Celebrations At Rashtrapati Bhavan, Students Visit War Memorial, Science Centre

President Droupadi Murmu celebrated Raksha Bandhan with students from schools across the country at Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 28, 2026. After Rakhi celebrations at Rashtrapati Bhavan, students visited the National War Memorial and National Science Centre on Saturday as part of Delhi Darshan.

The students visited the National Science Centre, National War Memorial, and India Gate as part of their educational visit on August 29, 2026. Sharing the experiences of the children on X, the Education Ministry stated:

The president urged school students to extend the core values of Raksha Bandhan, that is, love, care and protection, to the environment. Expressing concern at the deteriorating balance of the environment, the president asked students to tie rakhis on plants and trees to preserve the equilibrium necessary for survival.

According to the official report, 122 participants, including 89 students and 32 teachers participated in the special celebration. 13 Children with Special Needs (CwSN) were among the representatives drawn from 17 states, one Union Territory, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS).

As part of their visit to the national capital, the students visited Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya on August 27, 2026. Following the programme at Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 28, the students also participated in a guided tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Amrit Udyan. They also visited "The Light and the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One" exhibition, which is currently being hosted at the Raipithora Cultural Complex, to view the sacred Buddha relics on display.