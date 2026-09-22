Holiday Like Yuvraj Singh: His 4-Bedroom Goa Villa With Sea Views Is Open To Guests. This Is How Much It Costs

For anyone who has ever wondered what a cricketer's Goa getaway looks like, it's time to check out Yuvraj Singh's villa. His luxurious four-bedroom property in Morjim, Goa, is available to book on Airbnb. Yes, his fans have a chance to stay at Casa Singh, a hilltop home with a private pool, expansive outdoor spaces and views of the surrounding landscape.

Located around 12 minutes from Morjim Beach, the villa is designed around open spaces, natural light and a calm, neutral aesthetic. Its interiors take inspiration from Greek architecture, with clean lines, elegant columns and a neutral colour palette.

A Four-Bedroom Hilltop Villa

Casa Singh has four bedrooms, each with a king-size bed, comfortable bedding and large windows overlooking either the sea or the surrounding greenery. The master bedroom comes with an en-suite bathroom and a freestanding bathtub.

The living room has modern furniture and floor-to-ceiling windows that bring plenty of sunlight and breeze into the space. The open design also creates a seamless connection between the indoor and outdoor areas.

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But the part where guests are likely to spend most of their time is the outdoors. There's a large terrace with lounge seating where guests can sit back and watch the sunset, while the private pool offers a more relaxed way to spend the day.

The Villa Comes With A 24/7 Caretaker

Guests get the entire villa to themselves, with a 24/7 caretaker available during the stay. The property also has a chef-on-call service, although this needs to be booked in advance and is subject to availability.

Casa Singh is in Morjim, a quieter part of North Goa, and its hilltop location gives it a more secluded feel. Even if you want to step out for an evening by the beach, Morjim Beach is only around 12 minutes away.

According to Airbnb's website, staying at this 4-bedroom villa starts at Rs 39,000 per night.

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The villa's biggest talking point is, of course, its connection to Yuvraj Singh. But the celebrity connection is not the only reason it stands out. For a group holiday, a family trip or a quiet Goa weekend, Casa Singh offers the space to stay together without giving up the comforts of a luxury villa.