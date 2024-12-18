"Running Airbnb Not Easy": Goa Homestay Owner After Guests Leave Property In A Mess

A homestay owner in Goa recently shared his horrifying experience with guests who left the property in complete disarray. Taking to Instagram, the official page of 'The Golden Perch', shared a before and after video of the property. The clip also included the guest's response when confronted about the mess they made, including dirty dishes, a filthy kitchen slab and unclean induction cooktops. In the caption of the post, the owner acknowledged that they don't expect everything to remain perfectly in place, however, they expressed hope that guests would be more considerate.

Sharing the video, the homestay owner wrote, "Enough with paradise, after two years of hosting, we finally got some trouble our way. When you put in efforts and someone destroys it, something dies in you. But we need to get back up again and focus on making things better."

"We don't expect things to be untouched but leaving such a mess is just beyond any reasoning. We can at-least be a little thoughtful. Running an airbnb is not so easy on the heart," the caption read.

Take a look at the video below:

In the video, when the Airbnb owner confronted the guests about the mess, they said, "Before we stayed SkyVillas where infants made a lot more mess and they didn't even complain. So, you should not have allowed our booking so that we would have booked right house."

The homestay owner claimed that the home was filled with foul odour from food left out in the open. The rooms were also infected with antis due to bits of food scattered all over. The property owner revealed that it took them an entire day to clean the property.

Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 20,000 likes and over 950,000 views. In the comments section, users had mixed reactions. While some sided with the guests, others expressed anger, saying that the guests should've been mindful and respectful.

"Waive cleaning charges then ? Do you expect us to do a deep clean?" wrote one user. "If you can't provide the service , don't continue the Airbnb , sell the property, you are the reason for property value hike," commented another.

"It's just dirty! People usually book one night bnbs to have fun and not care about the regular things they do in their everyday life! Nothing is damaged it's just dirty !! You guys really make a big deal outta everything for no reason!!" said a third user.

However, one user sympathised with the homestay owner. "This just goes to show money can buy a lot of things but not empathy, care, class, manners, cleanliness, etc.. Sad for you though!!" he wrote.

"I think the Indians in the comment section do not understand the concept of an airbnb. The mess is vile. You can easily use a garbage bag to dispose off half the things on the counter. It's about being mindful and respectful, which majority of Indians lack," said another.