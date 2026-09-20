Travel Influencer Shares How She Explored South Korea In 12 Days For Just Rs 85,000

South Korea has become a dream destination for many Indian travellers, thanks to the growing popularity of K pop, K dramas, Korean food and the country's rich culture. But a trip to the country may not always have to cost lakhs. Travel influencer Ishita Negi has shown that it is possible to explore South Korea on a much smaller budget.

She shared details of her 12-day South Korea trip, which cost her Rs 85,000. Her budget included flights, local travel, activities and other trip costs. This makes her travel plan interesting for people who want to visit the country without spending too much.

On Instagram, Ishita Negi shared paying Rs 25,000 for return flights from Delhi to Seoul with Vietnam Airlines. For travel between cities, she used bullet trains and buses, for which she spent around Rs 10,000.

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For accommodation, Ishita stayed in Airbnbs for 11 nights and paid Rs 18,000. She mostly used public transport for local travel, which cost Rs 5000, while three taxi rides added another Rs 2000.

Food was one of her bigger expenses, as she tried both Korean barbecue and cheaper meals from 7 Eleven. She spent around Rs 18,000 on food.

She also spent Rs 5000 on activities, including the Busan Sky Capsule and N Seoul Tower. For mobile internet, she bought a 10 GB eSIM for Rs 1,000. After adding all these expenses, her total spending came to around Rs 84,000 for the 12 day trip.

In the caption, Ishita Negi wrote, “Who knew a trip to South Korea could be this affordable? My heart is full of incredible memories, and my wallet isn't completely empty either. So excited to share the full cost breakdown in this reel. Seriously, if you've been dreaming of Korea, this is your sign.”

Also Read: 5 Must-Visit Places In South Korea For An Epic Trip

Ishita Negi also pointed out that some expenses were not included in her Rs 84,000 trip budget. These included around Rs 5000 for the visa, along with money spent on shopping. She also mentioned health insurance, which cost around Rs 700.