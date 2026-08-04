Planning A South Korea Trip? Travel Vlogger Explains Visa Process For Indians

South Korea has become one of the most sought-after international destinations for Indian travellers in recent years. Whether you are a fan of K-dramas, K-pop or a Korean cuisine enthusiast, the country offers a unique mix of modern attractions and cultural experiences for all to enjoy.

South Korea's growing popularity among Indian tourists has also led to increased interest in understanding its visa requirements. To make the process easier, a travel vlogger has shared a detailed guide explaining how Indian passport holders can apply for a South Korean tourist visa.

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In a video shared on Instagram, content creator Ishita Negi said, "Finally, I'm going to apply for a South Korean visa. So don't forget to save this for your next trip. By the way, South Korea's visa is known to be very simple because you don't have to show any bookings."



How to Apply for a South Korea Visa?

Step 1: Prepare your documents

The standard South Korea tourist visa checklist for Indian citizens requires an original passport, online application form, a declaration form and financial proofs such as bank statements, ITR and salary slip. While no flight or hotel bookings are required, make sure to carry all documents mentioned in the checklist from the VFS website.

Step 2: Visit VFS

Go to the South Korea VFS centre in your city. "Don't take any electronics to VFS; otherwise you'll have to pay extra for lockers," the creator said. Most centres allow walk-ins as no appointment is needed for a tourist visa.

Step 3: Submit your application

"As soon as you enter, you'll be given a token number," she added. When your number is called, go to the counter and hand over your documents + passport. The staff will verify everything and give you a missing-doc slip if needed

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Step 4: Pay the visa fee

Pay the visa fee at the counter. Keep the receipt safe; you might need it later to collect your passport

Step 5: Wait for processing

Visa processing time is around 2 weeks. You will get an SMS or email update when your passport is ready for collection or dispatch. Total time at VFS: Took me just 10 minutes from entry to exit.

The vlogger revealed that she paid a total of Rs 5,130 for her South Korea visa.