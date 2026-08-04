Oman's New 14-Day Tourist Visa Costs Zero Rials. Who Is Eligible?

Oman has officially created a new tourist visa category that allows eligible visitors to stay in the country for up to 14 days without paying a visa fee. The visa has been added to Oman's official list of entry visas, and its fee has been fixed at zero Omani rials. In simple words, if you qualify, you won't have to pay anything for the visa.

The decision was published in Oman's Official Gazette on August 2, 2026, and came into effect the following day.

Who Can Get This Free Visa?

The new visa will only be issued to citizens of countries selected by Oman's competent authority, Khaleej Times reported. However, Oman has not yet released the list of eligible countries. So, while the free visa has been announced, travellers still have to wait to find out which nationalities will actually benefit from it.

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Can You Extend Your Stay?

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If you enter Oman using the new free 14-day tourist visa and later decide to stay longer, you may be able to convert it into another tourist visa before it expires. You will have to meet the conditions for that visa and pay the required fee. This means visitors may not have to leave the country first if they want to continue their holiday.

The move is part of Oman's effort to make the country more attractive to international tourists. By offering a free short-stay visa, the country hopes to encourage more people to visit, whether for a quick holiday, a family trip, or a short getaway.

According to Times of Oman, the amendments were issued under a decision by Lt Gen. Hassan bin Mohsin Al Shuraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, after approval from the Ministry of Finance.

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What Does It Mean For Indian Travellers?

Indian passport holders still need a visa to enter Oman. At the moment, there has been no confirmation that India is among the countries eligible for the new free 14-day tourist visa. Until Oman publishes the official list, Indians should continue following the existing visa rules.

If you are travelling from India, here is what you need to know:

Indian citizens generally need a visa to enter Oman.

If you have a valid visa or residence permit from the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan or a Schengen country, you can get a 14-day visa on arrival.

If you do not have one of these visas or residence permits, you must apply for an eVisa before travelling.

Once Oman announces the eligible nationalities, the new visa could make short trips to Oman easier for many visitors.