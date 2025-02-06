5 Must-Visit Places In South Korea For An Epic Trip

South Korea is the perfect mix of ancient traditions and futuristic cities, making it an absolute dream for travellers. One moment, you're wandering through a serene Buddhist temple, and the next, you're in a neon-lit street market devouring tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes). The country's mix of ancient traditions and futuristic innovation makes it one of the most exciting places to visit right now. From bustling urban centres to picturesque islands, every corner has a unique story to tell. If you're planning a trip, here are five incredible places in South Korea that deserve a spot on your itinerary.

Here Are 5 Places To Visit On Your Trip To South Korea:

1. Seoul

South Korea's buzzing capital is packed with contrasts-one moment, you're shopping in the ultra-modern district of Gangnam, and the next, you're wandering through the centuries-old palaces of Gyeongbokgung and Changdeokgung. Myeongdong is a paradise for skincare addicts, while Insadong is perfect for picking up unique souvenirs. At night, Hongdae and Itaewon come alive with bars, clubs, and street performances. Oh, and don't leave without trying some authentic Korean BBQ — it's a game-changer!

Busan. Photo: iStock

2. Busan

If Seoul is all about the fast-paced city life, Busan is its laid-back, beachy counterpart. Haeundae Beach is a hotspot in summer, while Gamcheon Culture Village, with its colourful hillside houses, is pure Instagram gold. Jagalchi Fish Market is the place to feast on the freshest seafood, straight from the ocean to your plate. And for breathtaking views, a thrilling hike up to Haedong Yonggungsa, a stunning temple by the sea, is 100 per cent worth it.

Jeju Island. Photo: iStock

3. Jeju Island

Jeju is basically South Korea's answer to Hawaii. It's famous for its volcanic landscapes, lush greenery, and surreal waterfalls. Hike up Hallasan, the country's tallest mountain, or take it easy at Seongsan Ilchulbong, a crater with insane sunrise views. Love beaches? Hyeopjae and Jungmun are perfect for a chill day. And let's not forget Jeju's legendary black pork — arguably the best BBQ in the country.

Gyeongju. Photo: iStock

4. Gyeongju

Often called "the museum without walls," Gyeongju is a history lover's dream. This city was once the capital of the Silla Kingdom, and its ancient sites are still beautifully preserved. Bulguksa Temple and Seokguram Grotto, both UNESCO-listed, are absolute must-sees. The royal tombs in Tumuli Park look like grassy mounds, but inside, they hold centuries-old treasures. After soaking in all that history, take a night stroll around Donggung Palace and Wolji Pond for a magical, lantern-lit view.

Nami Island. Photo: iStock

5. Nami Island

Just a short trip from Seoul, Nami Island is like stepping into a postcard. Famous for its dreamy tree-lined paths, this tiny island changes with the seasons — vivid autumn leaves, snowy winter landscapes, and cherry blossoms in spring. It's also a must-visit for fans of Winter Sonata, the K-drama that made it famous. Rent a bike, take a stroll, or just sit by the water with a cup of hotteok (Korean sweet pancake) and soak in the beauty.

Whether you're here for the food, the history, or the jaw-dropping landscapes, you'll never run out of things to do in South Korea. So, which spot is going on your itinerary first?