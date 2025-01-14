8 Most Scenic Hiking Trails Around The World

Inca Trail. Photo: Instagram/killaexpeditions

1. Inca Trail, Peru

The 42-km Inca Trail demands you to hike through two 13,000-foot passes as the route was followed by ancient Incas some 650 years ago and most of the original stonework is still intact. But brave through age-old tunnels, ruins of Winay Wayna, and cascading waterfalls, and you'll know the scenery is worth all the struggle. Descend into Machu Picchu at last to experience the most beautiful sunset and make memories of a lifetime.

2. Pennine Way, United Kingdom

Pennine Way in the United Kingdom stretches across 431 km from the Derbyshire Peak District to the Scottish Borders. If you wish to cover the entire route, it'll take three weeks. But passing over wild moorlands, the picture postcard Yorkshire Dales, and the ancient border of Hadrian's Wall is so worth your time.

GR20 in Corsica. Photo: Instagram/decathlontravel

3. GR20, Corsica, France

This one is kitted for the diversity of landscapes and rugged routes it traverses. Meet thick forests, granite moonscapes, windswept craters, glacial lakes, torrents, peat bogs, maquis, snow-capped peaks, plains and neves (stretches of ice formed from snow) along the way. Add to it a rocky, uneven path that is frequently steep and crosses over rickety bridges. Clearly, the GR20 isn't for the weakhearted.

4. Appalachian Trail, United States

Extending for a whopping 3,540 km, the Appalachian Trail is popular as the longest hiking-only footpath in the world! Running from Springer Mountain in Georgia all the way to Mount Katahdin in Maine, this stunning trail takes you through some of the remotest countryside in the US. Expect to come across well-marked pathways and campsites, while the route remains packed with beautiful scenery all along.

Everest Base Camp. Photo: Instagram/viajaentusofa

5. Everest Base Camp, Nepal

If you care to climb 18,193 feet up during a two-week-long tedious trek, Everest Base Camp offers exquisite sights of Sagarmatha (Mt Everest) rising beyond like a giant. On the mighty mission, you will trace winding river valleys and the creaking mass of the Khumbu Glacier, as you cross secluded monasteries, soaring lookouts, and Sherpa villages. But beware. The gruelling days of increasing altitude will put both your muscles and endurance to the test.

6. Kilimanjaro, Tanzania

The week-long ascent of Africa's highest mountain is an epic undertaking on any given day. The summit has lions and wild elephants at its base and is snow-capped and desolate while being lofty enough to bring a risk of high-altitude sickness at 19,340 feet. The last leg of the trail usually starts before the dawn breaks so you reach the summit as the first rays hit the vast sweep of the African savanna, offering you a view to forever remember.

Markha Valley. Photo: Instagram/nachomoralescastro

7. Markha Valley Trek, Ladakh, India

While India brims with options of breathtaking trekking trails, the best of the lot lies in lofty Ladakh. The trail to Markha Valley takes you through a desolate moonscape with high-altitude deserts in the shadow of the high Himalayas, jagged ridges flanking the banks of the Indus River and crossing the famous Hemis gompa.

8. West Coast Trail, Vancouver Island

The West Coast Trail needs no introduction. The classic trail covers 76 km around southern Vancouver Island bringing the Canadian wilderness, stunning ocean scenery at Bonilla Point, and sea caves at Owen Point to your feet. Scale ladders, wade through snaking streams, and battle along muddy tracks. Camp out in the open-sky countryside at night and immerse in nature like nowhere else.