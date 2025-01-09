Pregnant US Teacher Dies After Falling 164 Feet Down A Gorge While Hiking In Greece

A pregnant US teacher tragically fell to her death while hiking on the Greek Islands. The incident happened on December 23 when Clara Thomann, a 33-year-old science teacher from Santa Barbara, and her partner Elliot Finn were on vacation in Greece. The couple was trekking near the Preveli Monastery on the Greek Island of Crete at about noon on December 23 when she "slipped and fell" 164 feet down a gorge. At the time of the accident, Ms Thomann was six months pregnant, the Independent reported.

After Mr Finn alerted authorities, rescue efforts were launched, and first responders and construction workers laboured for hours to retrieve Ms Thomann from the 164-foot gorge. She was rushed to the hospital with severe chest and skull fractures. Unfortunately, her unborn child did not survive the fall. Six days later on December 29, Ms Thomann died as a result of her injuries.

Ms Thomann's family chose to donate her organs, including her liver, kidney, and corneas, as announced by Chania General Hospital. "The injuries Clara sustained are insurmountable and she was declared brain-dead … we are all heartbroken. Clara loved helping and teaching others. Naturally, she is an organ donor, and we are happy to report that her heart, liver and pancreas have already been accepted for donation," her family wrote in a post on Caring Bridge.

Ms Thomann's remains were transported to Athens on New Year's Day and cremated on January 3, according to her family. Her family said that her ashes will be scattered across Greece and Turkey at locations she had hoped to visit with her partner, Elliot Finn.

Meanwhile, the principal of Dos Pueblos High School paid a heartfelt tribute to Ms Thomann, a beloved teacher at the school.

"There are no words to describe the sadness we are all feeling. Ms Thomann was so kind and such a great teacher who loved her students and loved science. Our hearts break for her family and for all of us who are feeling this loss," Bill Woodard told Santa Barbara outlet Noozhawk.