4 Best Treks In Ladakh And How To Prepare For Them

High-altitude trekking in Ladakh isn't just about breathtaking views — it's a serious test of endurance. The thin air, unpredictable weather, and rugged terrain make every step a challenge, but the payoff is unreal. Whether you're crossing frozen rivers, summiting towering peaks, or hiking through ancient villages, Ladakh's trails offer something for every trekker. But this isn't your average mountain getaway. If you're not physically and mentally prepared, the altitude will humble you fast. Here are the best treks in Ladakh, plus essential tips to make sure your adventure is unforgettable for all the right reasons.

Also Read: Spring Escapes: 5 Best Places To Enjoy Spring in India In March 2025

Here Are 4 Must-Do Treks In Ladakh:

1. Markha Valley

If you want a mix of everything — dramatic landscapes, river crossings, and cosy homestays — Markha Valley is perfect. This week-long trek takes you through Hemis National Park, home to blue sheep and, if you're incredibly lucky, snow leopards. You'll pass ancient monasteries, camp by gushing rivers, and cross Kongmaru La Pass at 5,200 meters. The best part? Staying in traditional Ladakhi homes, sipping butter tea by the fire, and swapping stories with locals.

Markha Valley. Photo: iStock

2. Chadar Trek

Every winter, the Zanskar River turns into a sheet of ice, and trekkers make their way across it, navigating slippery paths and frozen waterfalls. With temperatures dropping to -30 degrees Celsius, this isn't for the faint-hearted. Walking on a glassy river, hearing the ice crack beneath your feet, and sleeping in caves along the way is nothing short of surreal. But be warned — this adventure in Ladakh is unpredictable, and sections of the river can melt without warning.

Stok Kangri. Photo: iStock

3. Stok Kangri

Think you're fit enough to climb one of India's highest trekking peaks? Stok Kangri stands at a dizzying 6,153 meters and demands serious fitness. You'll cross glaciers, navigate steep ridges, and battle altitude sickness before the summit push. But once you reach the top? The view makes every painful step worth it — panoramic Karakoram peaks and even a glimpse of K2 on a clear day. Acclimatise properly, or you won't make it past base camp.

Sham Valley. Photo: iStock

4. Sham Valley

Not all Ladakh treks leave you gasping for breath. Sham Valley, also called the 'Baby Trek,' is perfect for beginners. It's an easy route through villages, barley fields, and monasteries older than most modern cities. Staying in Ladakhi homestays, feasting on local food, and soaking in Indus Valley views make this a great warm-up before tougher treks.

Also Read: Everest Base Camp Trek: All You Need to Know About The Biggest Expedition Of Your Life

How to Prepare For A Trek In Ladakh:

Train Hard: Squats, lunges, and stair climbing will help.

Squats, lunges, and stair climbing will help. Acclimatise: Spend 2-3 days in Leh before trekking.

Spend 2-3 days in Leh before trekking. Pack Smart: Layer up and never skip sunscreen.

Layer up and never skip sunscreen. Gear Up: Good shoes and a sturdy backpack are non-negotiable.

Good shoes and a sturdy backpack are non-negotiable. Stay Hydrated: Altitude sickness is real-drink up.

Ladakh's treks are unforgettable, but they demand respect. Train well, pace yourself, and enjoy every moment.