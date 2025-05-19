6 Most Scenic Walking Trails Around The World

A long walk with a knockout view somehow makes every ache worth it. From rugged coastlines and mist-shrouded peaks to centuries-old pilgrim paths, these six walking trails offer some of the most breathtaking scenery in the world. Whether you're a seasoned hiker or just craving a good leg stretch far from the noise, each route serves up unforgettable landscapes and the perfect reason to switch off for a while. These are the trails where nature steals the spotlight, and every step feels like part of something bigger — even if your calves are screaming by the end of it.

Also Read: 8 Most Scenic Hiking Trails Around The World

Here Are 6 Of The World's Most Scenic Walking Trails:

1. Appalachian Trail, USA

Photo: Instagram/visitvbr

At 3,524 km long, the Appalachian Trail is one of the most iconic long-distance hikes in the world. Stretching from Georgia to Maine, it snakes through 14 states and serves up a rotating backdrop of dense forests, alpine peaks, wildflower meadows and sleepy mountain towns. But you don't need to commit to the whole thing - many hikers choose a week-long section like the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee or the White Mountains in New Hampshire for maximum scenery without the blisters. The trail is open year-round, but the best time to walk it is between April and October, depending on your chosen section.

2. Yoshida Trail, Japan

Photo: Instagram/kate_goes_outside

Mount Fuji isn't just Japan's most recognisable peak - it's also a rite of passage for hikers. The Yoshida Trail is the most popular route to the 3,776-metre summit, and while it's no walk in the park (expect steep ascents and loose gravel), the sunrise view from the top is straight out of a Studio Ghibli film. The trail starts at the 5th Station on the mountain's north side and climbs past volcanic rock and weather-beaten shrines. It's only open during the official climbing season in July and August, when conditions are safest. You'll want to start in the evening or very early morning to catch the sunrise at the summit - a tradition known as goraiko.

3. Cinque Terre Trail, Italy

Photo: Instagram/emilieplnn

For the ultimate hike-wine-pasta combo, the Cinque Terre Trail is hard to beat. Linking five picture-perfect villages along the Italian Riviera, this network of footpaths has been trodden for centuries by locals getting from one town to the next. The most famous section, the Sentiero Azzurro (Blue Trail), hugs the cliffs and offers killer views of terraced vineyards and colourful seaside homes. The full route is about 12 km and can be done in a day, but it's worth taking your time - each village has its own charm and plenty of excuses to stop, whether it's gelato in Vernazza or a dip in the sea in Monterosso. The trail does close occasionally for maintenance, so it's worth checking conditions before you lace up.

Also Read: Hiking Vs Trekking: Which One Suits Your Travel Style

4. Overland Track, Australia

Australia might be famous for sun, surf and sand, but Tasmania's Overland Track shows off a wilder, wetter side. This 65 km trail runs through Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park, where the terrain changes from ancient rainforest and alpine plains to glacier-carved valleys. You'll spot wombats, echidnas and the occasional wallaby, and might even catch snow in the highlands - even in summer. It takes around six days to complete, and numbers are capped between October and May, so booking ahead is a must. It's well-marked but remote, so be prepared to carry all your gear and food.

5. Camino de Santiago, Spain

Photo: Instagram/antonioortunosa

Walking the Camino de Santiago isn't just a physical journey - it's a cultural and spiritual one, too. There are multiple routes that lead to the cathedral in Santiago de Compostela, but the most popular is the Camino Frances, which starts in the French town of Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port and covers roughly 780 km. While you'll meet pilgrims from all over the world, the trail is open to anyone keen on long days of walking, hearty Spanish meals and small-town hospitality. You'll pass medieval churches, rolling farmland, and plenty of spots to collect the stamps needed for your Compostela certificate. Most people walk it between April and October, with July and August being the busiest.

6. West Highland Way, Scotland

Photo: Instagram/itspaulkelly

If you like your walks with a side of brooding lochs and misty glens, Scotland's West Highland Way will hit the spot. Running 154 km from Milngavie (just outside Glasgow) to Fort William, it's a grand tour of the Highlands - complete with ruined castles, peaty whisky stops and more sheep than you can count. The route is well-marked and popular with both locals and international hikers. It usually takes around seven days to complete, with highlights including the shores of Loch Lomond, the desolate beauty of Rannoch Moor, and the final stretch under the shadow of Ben Nevis. The trail is open all year, but May to September offers the most forgiving weather (and fewer midges).