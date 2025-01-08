5 Tips To Train Your Brain Before A Challenging Trek

Picture this: It's day two of your dream trek, the backdrop is absolutely breathtaking, and climbing up a steep mountain at thousands of metres above sea level, all you can think of is, "When is it going to be over?" Trekking in the mountains is not a race with the final goal being reaching the top. That's where most people go wrong. Trekking is meant to be slow. It's meant to teach you how to be persistent, stay motivated throughout, and savour each passing moment. The journey is your destination. While prepping ourselves up physically before heading out into the great outdoors for a long tedious trek, we often forget how important it is to prepare our minds, too. Yes, physical training is necessary, but mental preparation for a trek will make you more adaptive, tougher, and ready for any challenges along the way.

Here Are 5 Ways To Mentally Train Yourself Before And During A Trek

1. Know Before You Go

Now the question is, how one can improve their mental toughness? The answer is neuroplasticity. It is achieved when you keep practising something, there comes an improvement curve with time, and your brain recognises both the practice and the result. Neuroplasticity is a blessing for mental preparation for a trek. So, days before your trek begins, start reading blogs, watching videos, and becoming aware of the weather conditions and types of trails that you may encounter. Fear usually lies in the unknown, so try knowing your route and destination beforehand, and gear up accordingly.

Be positive to climb great heights! Photo: iStock

2. Find Your Purpose

Next, ask yourself why are you doing this? Be it inspiration, exploration, or competition — let your reason be the driving force to tap into when the going gets tough. I, for one, love the unique challenges each trek brings along bundled with itself, and enjoy the overall thrill of being in the wilds!

3. Focus Only On The Positives

Negative thoughts will wear you down way before the physical exertion hits you. It's crucial to bring your focus back whenever your mind starts thinking of the gloom and doom. Focus on your footwork, indulge in some positive self-talk, and try achieving mind and body cohesion. You can distract your mind by counting your steps or giving yourself little goals like taking sips of water after every 30 steps or looking up to enjoy the view after every 20 steps. Let your mind wander far — think of a cosy corner back at home, reminisce on a memorable experience with a loved one, or picture yourself at the top of the mountain you're climbing and tell yourself you can do it!

Acceptance of pain goes a long way on a difficult trek. Photo: iStock

4. Embrace The Pain

Let's face it — there will be physical pain. Your legs will hurt, you will find it hard to breathe at times, anxiety will hit you, and your stomach will churn at sharp edges. But don't let all that get to you. Remember, it happens to us all and it is very much a part of the entire process. Feel the pain, embrace it, and wait for it to subside so you can keep going.

5. Mindfulness And Meditation

If the anxiety and stress start taking over, try to be fully present, aware of where you are and what you are doing, and not succumb to the overwhelming surroundings. Practice slow, deep breathing, and relaxation in the rhythm of your breaths, and reconnect with your body to calm your mind down.