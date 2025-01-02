5 Indian Hiking Trails That Will Make You Wonder Why You've Been Sitting Inside

Ask different adventure seekers about the most incredible treks one can go on, and you'll get as many different answers. Simply because each hike is unique and epic in its own way. India, in particular, is a hiker's dream, boasting an array of natural wonders that provide ample opportunities to experience the great outdoors. From offering breathtaking views to intriguing stories and a strong dose of adrenaline, here are the best hiking trails across the country that get you up close to nature and yourself.

5 Best Hiking Trails In India

1. Markha Valley, Ladakh

Distance: 65 km

Difficulty level: Moderate-Difficult

Time: 6 days

While India brims with options for breathtaking trekking trails, the best of the lot lie along the Himalayas, especially in the lofty Ladakh. The trail to Markha Valley takes you through a desolate moonscape with high-altitude deserts in the shadow of the high Himalayas, jagged ridges flanking the banks of the Indus River, and crossing the famous Hemis gompa.

2. Hampta Pass, Himachal Pradesh

Distance: 25 km

Difficulty level: Moderate

Time: 5 days

At an altitude of 4,267 metres, this gorgeous Himalayan passage links the verdant Kullu-Manali Valley to the rugged, barren Chandra Valley in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti region. The five-day trek starts at Jobra base camp near Old Manali (16 km) and concludes at Chatru, followed by a drive to the picturesque Chandratal Lake. The famous Hampta Pass trek swiftly transports trekkers from lush greenery to stark, arid landscapes, showcasing a variety of breathtaking vistas. Along the way, be ready to encounter everything from winding trails lined with vibrant wildflowers and cascading streams to the striking backdrop of snow-capped mountains.

The trek to Hampta Pass brims with breathtaking vistas. Photo: iStock

3. Goechala Pass, Sikkim

Distance: 73 km

Difficulty level: Difficult

Time: 8 days

Set deep in the pristine wilderness of Sikkim, the Goechala Pass is a mesmerising trail that promises a feast for all your senses. With every step, trekkers are greeted by the grandeur of the Kanchenjunga massif, its snow-clad peaks shimmering in golden sunlight. The trail meanders through rhododendron-laden forests, alpine meadows, and crystal-clear streams, creating a painterly landscape that feels almost otherworldly. At sunrise, the view from Dzongri Top is nothing short of magical, as the mountains blush in hues of pink and orange!

4. Great Lakes, Jammu & Kashmir

Distance: 65 km

Difficulty level: Moderate-Difficult

Time: 5 days

This breathtaking trek showcases three majestic Himalayan passes and seven glacier-fed lakes. Best explored between July and September, it begins in Shitkadi, a quaint hamlet near Sonamarg. The trail winds through verdant alpine meadows and grasslands, concluding in the picturesque village of Naranag. Day five offers a visual feast, featuring the largest of the Satsar Lakes and the twin lakes of Gangabal and Nundkol. Though not overly challenging, acclimatisation in Sonamarg is essential to handle the 4,200-metre (13,780-foot) altitude.

Glacier lakes and Himalayan passes await you on the trek to Kashmir Great Lakes. Photo: iStock

5. Dzukou Valley, Nagaland

Distance: 9 km

Difficulty level: Moderate

Time: 5-6 hours

Straddling between Manipur and Nagaland in Northeast India, Dzukou Valley is a lush expanse of greenery that bursts into vibrant wildflowers each year, including the rare pink Dzukou Lily found exclusively here. Hikers can begin their journey from Viswema Village, 22 km south of Kohima, or opt for the shorter yet steeper route from Zakhama Village, 18 km away. The trail ascends through dense forests of oak, juniper, and chestnut to the valley's crest at 2,452 metres, revealing breathtaking views. Do keep in mind that Indian nationals must acquire an Inner Line Permit (ILP) to visit Nagaland, while foreign visitors must register at the local Foreigner Registration Office (FRO) within 24 hours of arrival.

