Love Road Trips? Discover 7 Scenic Journeys In India You Must Take

Road trips are a great way to escape the monotony of everyday life. Whether it's a short trip around your city or a longer one over the weekend, they are truly enjoyable (at least for most people). The freedom to detour whenever you want, stop at a dhaba, or discover hidden gems is what makes road trips so loved. If you enjoy taking road trips as much as we do, you've come to the right place. As a road trip enthusiast, we're sure you're always on the hunt to explore new routes and destinations. To help you out, we've curated a list of five breathtaking road trips in India you must take at least once. Trust us, you'll have a memorable experience driving through these scenic routes.

Here Are 7 Of The Most Scenic Road Trips In India You Must Take:

1. Bangalore To Coorg

Bangalore is a great city to visit, but the traffic can really get to you at times. If you're looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, a road trip to Coorg is what you might need. Also known as Madikeri, it offers stunning views of the Western Ghats. While driving through this route, you'll be mesmerised by the beauty of South India.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Manali To Leh

If you wish to explore the northern Himalayas, you must take a road trip from Manali to Leh. On this route, you'll cross four passes: Rohtang La, Baralacha La, Lungalacha La, and Tanglang La. The landscape in this area is so beautiful that it will almost feel picture-perfect. Bonus: You'll also get to see the popular Pangong Lake.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Kolkata To Darjeeling

The journey from Kolkata to Darjeeling is also quite breathtaking. Imagine passing through the busy lanes of Kolkata, crossing rural areas, and reaching a place that welcomes you with pleasant weather. The tea plantations and astounding beauty of Darjeeling will further enhance your overall experience while taking a road trip here.

4. Mumbai To Goa

Speaking of road trips, how can we not mention the iconic Mumbai to Goa route? We've seen it so much in Bollywood movies that there's no way you can miss it. During this journey, you'll come across attractions like beaches, temples, hills, and more. It's truly a dream route that will create endless memories. So, plan a trip with your friends soon!

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Guwahati To Tawang

If you're in the mood for some adventure, take a road trip from Guwahati to Tawang. While driving through uneven roads and high altitudes may be challenging, it's definitely worth it. This road trip offers the chance to explore the beauty of the North East. From snow-clad mountains to national parks, you're in for a truly unforgettable adventure.

6. Ahmedabad To Kutch

If you want to explore western India, consider taking a road trip from Ahmedabad to Kutch. During this journey, you'll experience history and culture as you reach your destination. Once you're out of Ahmedabad and nearing Kutch, you'll be greeted by the beauty of vast, white sands stretching as far as the eye can see.

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Jaipur To Jaisalmer

The journey from Jaipur to Jaisalmer is also great for a road trip. Picture yourself crossing historic forts, monuments, and finally reaching a city located in the heart of the Thar Desert. Whether with friends or family, this trip will be an enjoyable one. Don't forget to try traditional Rajasthani delicacies along the way.

Photo Credit: iStock

So, which of these road trips are you planning to take? Tell us in the comments below!