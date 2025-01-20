Secret Shores: 7 Offbeat Beaches In Goa For Tranquil Escapes

When you think of Goa, the image that likely springs to mind is a bustling beach packed with sunbeds, colourful shacks, and throngs of holidaymakers soaking up the sun. But what if we told you that Goa has a quieter side, dotted with beaches where the only footprints in the sand might be yours? Beyond the usual suspects like Baga and Calangute, there's a treasure trove of untouched beaches waiting to be relished without the crowds. These hidden gems of Goa are perfect for those who crave some peace, a splash of nature, and a good dose of relaxation. Ready to trade the chaos for some calm? This is where you should head to tick offbeat beaches in Goa off your bucket list.

Here Are 7 Offbeat Beaches In Goa:

1. Galgibag Beach: Home Of Olive Ridley Turtles

Galgibag Beach, often referred to as Turtle Beach, is a serene haven in South Goa. Unlike its crowded counterparts, this beach is pristine, with golden sands and whispering casuarina trees. It's one of the nesting sites for the endangered Olive Ridley turtles, so parts of the beach are protected and blissfully undisturbed. The best time to visit is during the nesting season (November to March) when you might just spot baby turtles making their way to the sea. Even if you miss this natural spectacle, the tranquil vibe and lack of commercialisation make it an ideal spot for quiet reflection.

2. Velsao Beach: Serene And Scenic

If your idea of a perfect beach is one with powdery sands, gentle waves, and a sprinkle of fishing boats, Velsao Beach won't disappoint. Located near Dabolim, this stretch is perfect for long walks or simply lying down and letting the salty breeze wash over you. The calm waters make it great for a swim, while the lack of shacks ensures a peaceful experience. Keep an eye out for tiny crabs scuttling about-they add a touch of whimsy to the serene setting.

3. Betul Beach: A Fishing Village Charm

Located near the confluence of the Sal River and the Arabian Sea, Betul Beach is an undiscovered slice of heaven. This quaint beach is backed by a charming fishing village and has an old-school Goa vibe. What's more, the seafood here is as fresh as it gets. Think succulent prawn curry and fried fish served with a sea breeze as your companion. Reaching Betul is an adventure in itself, involving a scenic ferry ride from Cavelossim. Once there, you'll be greeted by swaying palm trees, soft sands, and an unhurried pace of life.

4. Kakolem Beach: The Tiger's Cove

Kakolem Beach, also called Tiger Beach, is one of Goa's best-kept secrets. Accessible via a steep path that adds a dash of adventure to your day, this tiny beach feels like a private retreat. It's remote, unspoilt, and ideal for sunbathing or just lazing around with the sound of waves in the background. Don't expect shacks or commercial activity here-carry your own snacks and water. The effort it takes to get here is well worth it when you're greeted by the sheer beauty of this hidden cove.

5. Ashwem Beach: A Slice Of Bohemian Paradise

While Ashwem Beach isn't completely off the map, it's much quieter than its neighbours. Nestled in North Goa, this long stretch of soft sand attracts a more laid-back crowd. Think yoga enthusiasts, boutique beach bums, and those looking to soak in Goa's natural beauty without the chaos. The beach is dotted with charming cafes offering everything from organic smoothies to fresh seafood, making it the perfect spot to spend an entire day. Sunset here is particularly breathtaking, with pastel skies that seem straight out of a postcard.

6. Querim Beach: Where Time Stands Still

Querim Beach, also known as Keri Beach, is the northernmost beach in Goa and feels like a world away from the touristy buzz. The drive here takes you through lush green fields and winding roads, adding to the charm. Once you arrive, you'll find a vast expanse of untouched sand, towering pine trees, and the sweet hum of nature. The beach is also home to an old Portuguese fort and a nearby river that offers excellent kayaking opportunities. With little to no crowd, it's an ideal spot for solitude seekers.

7. Cola Beach: A Lagoon Lover's Paradise

If you're someone who loves the idea of swimming in a freshwater lagoon while gazing at the sea, Cola Beach is for you. Tucked away from the main tourist radar, this secluded spot in South Goa is pure magic. The beach is divided into two parts: One with a shimmering blue lagoon surrounded by coconut trees and the other opening up to the sea. It's the perfect place for kayaking, taking a dip, or simply lounging with a book. While there are a few eco-resorts nearby, the overall atmosphere remains wonderfully low-key.