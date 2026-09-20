Flying Via The UK With A Schengen Visa? Don't Make This Costly Mistake

Many would agree that travelling to Europe with a Schengen visa can make the planning much easier. But that visa doesn't automatically cover every country that you may pass through on your journey. A recent X post shared by @poojaofficial5 has brought attention to such a situation. In the post, the user shared that she was travelling from Delhi to Oslo via London Heathrow on a British Airways flight and had a valid Schengen Type C visa for her trip to Norway.

The traveller had booked both flights on a single PNR and had a two-hour connection at Heathrow. Since she expected to remain airside and just take her connecting flight to Norway, she would not need a UK visa.

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But she was stopped from boarding at Delhi airport because she didn't have a UK Direct Airside Transit Visa (DATV).

"The most shocking part? I discovered this requirement at the airport, not when I booked the ticket. If you are an Indian passport holder travelling to Europe via the UK, do not assume that a Schengen Visa and a confirmed connecting flight are enough. Check your exact UK transit visa requirements BEFORE booking your ticket," she added.

Read the full post below:

Why A Schengen Visa Was Not Enough

The UK has its own immigration and transit rules, separate from the Schengen area. India is among the countries whose nationals need a visa to enter or transit the UK, according to the UK government's current guidance.

For passengers who are changing flights in the UK without going through border control, the relevant document can be a Direct Airside Transit Visa. The UK government, however, says the requirement can depend on the traveller's nationality and whether they qualify for an exemption.

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So even if you have a valid Schengen visa, you may still need to meet the UK's transit requirements if you are passing through the UK.