Applying For Schengen Visa? Indian Creator Shares 3 Mistakes That Led To Rejection

For many Indians, a Europe trip is a dream. But before exploring the streets of Paris, cruising through Amsterdam or visiting Italy's famous piazzas, travellers have to navigate the often complicated Schengen visa process. A Schengen visa allows travellers to visit 29 European countries under a single permit. However, applicants need to provide convincing evidence of their travel plans, purpose of visit and financial circumstances. Even seemingly minor inconsistencies in an application can raise questions and potentially lead to rejection.

Recently, an Indian content creator shared her experience after her Schengen visa application was rejected, highlighting three issues she believes contributed to the decision. Her experience has sparked discussion among prospective travellers about the kind of details that can make or break a visa application.

Content creator Garima Singh said her application was rejected over concerns about her itinerary, the purpose of her stay and an incorrect spelling of her name in one of the submitted documents.

According to Singh, visa authorities questioned whether her proposed itinerary was reliable. In other words, they were not fully convinced that her travel plans were consistent or sufficiently supported by the documents she had provided.

She said there were also concerns about the purpose of her stay and her accommodation arrangements. Singh later tried to understand what the visa officer's assessment meant and concluded that the temporary nature of her hotel bookings may have contributed to doubts about her travel plans.

Then came the third issue. Singh said one of her documents contained an incorrect spelling of her name, a mistake she attributed to the visa agent who handled her application. Her experience prompted her to question the point of using an agent if basic errors were still making their way into an important visa application.

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Singh also shared several lessons for people planning to apply for a Schengen visa.

She advised users to maintain consistency across the application. Applicants who mention multiple professions or sources of income should clearly establish their primary occupation and provide supporting documentation.

She also cautioned against unexplained or sudden increases in income. A higher salary or bank balance may look positive, but significant financial changes without proper documentation can raise questions about an applicant's financial profile.

Importantly, having substantial savings or a strong income-tax return does not automatically guarantee visa approval. Visa officers assess an application as a whole, including the applicant's travel history, itinerary, accommodation, finances, employment and stated purpose of travel.

The length of the proposed trip can also matter. Singh advised first-time Schengen applicants to avoid unnecessarily long itineraries unless they can clearly justify the duration and demonstrate sufficient financial and logistical support.