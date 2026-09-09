'Thought There Was No Crime In US': Indian Woman Shocked After All 4 Wheels Of Brother's Car Are Stolen

An Indian woman living in the United States apparently got a reality check about life abroad when her brother's car was targeted by thieves. Details of the incident were shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that all four wheels of the vehicle were allegedly stolen. The thieves didn't just strip the car; they added insult to injury and left a note behind at the scene.

"At least 3 cars were vandalised on Crystal House property last weekend," the note read. "At least 3 cars had their wheels stolen this weekend."

"This cannot be prevented unless Crystal House Management gets serious about parking lot crime. Let them know this."

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The woman said in the video that her brother woke up to find that all four wheels of his vehicle had been removed and stolen while it was parked.

While the post has since gained traction online, NDTV couldn't verify the claims as no official police report or statement from local authorities has been publicly released regarding the incident.

Also, details about the exact location of the alleged theft remain unspecified.

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Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

Users on social media offered a mix of sympathy and practical advice. Many pointed out that such thefts remain a common issue in various parts of the country, advising car owners to invest in wheel locks and parked-car security cameras.

"There is a lot of crime in the USA; that's why their insurance market is booming, also there are places with virtually no crime. Depends on where you are," one user wrote in the comments section.

"This wasn't exactly a theft; it was an attempt to train you. Wow, look-even the thieves there speak English, and he has a printer, too. After all those 'ifs and buts,' he even warns you to mend your ways," another user noted.

"At least they were kind enough to leave the car on a nice toolbox or whatever that is," a third user added.