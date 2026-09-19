Travelling To Japan? Skip Hotels And Stay In A Traditional Machiya Instead

We travel the way we are most comfortable. Some people like to do everything on their own terms, from setting a budget and choosing what to eat to deciding what they want to wear and how they want to explore a place. Others like to immerse themselves in the culture of the destination.

For such a traveller, a trip is not only about seeing the popular sights. It is about trying the local food, learning about traditions, dressing like the locals and experiencing what everyday life feels like in a different part of the world, even if it is only for a few days. If you are someone who follows this, here's something that might interest you.

Ever heard of Machiya in Japan? Travel content creator duo Kayzal and Sachin shared an Instagram video explaining what Machiya are and why they are such an interesting part of Japan's history and traditional way of life. These Japanese townhouses offer travellers a chance to experience a different side of the country, one rooted in its architecture, culture and everyday life.

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Kayzal said, “If you are coming to Japan, then don't book hotels. Instead, book a machiya.” As the reel progressed, the duo gave viewers glimpses of what a typical machiya looks like through a series of clips.

In the voiceover, Kayzal explained, “Machiya Japan ka traditional wooden Japanese style ghar hota hai jisme usually two floors hote hai (A Machiya is a traditional Japanese-style wooden house, which usually has two floors).”

She further continued that Machiyas have rooms with sliding doors and beautiful gardens. “Yaha par aap Japanese lifestyle Ko reality mein enjoy kar sakte ho (Here, you can actually experience the Japanese lifestyle).

She also pointed out that these stays are quite budget-friendly. “Toh Japan aa rahe ho toh Machiya mein stay karhi lena (So, if you are coming to Japan, make sure to stay in a Machiya).”

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In the caption, they wrote, “You can find Machiyas in cities like Kyoto, Kanazawa, and Takayama. They're often more budget-friendly than booking multiple hotel rooms, especially if you're travelling with family or a group.

“Plus, you get an authentic Japanese experience with tatami rooms, traditional architecture, and plenty of space to relax together. These traditional stays are called Machiya or Ryokan in Japan, offering a unique cultural experience.”

The video also takes many viewers down memory lane, reminding them of the Japanese-style homes and settings they had grown up seeing in cartoons.

A comment read, “True nostalgic for Shinchan and Doraemon”

Someone wrote, “Childhood cartoons”

“Nobita ka ghar,” a user mentioned

A user mentioned, “It looks like Doraemon and Nobita's house”

Perhaps a stay in a traditional Machiya could be a fun way to experience the country beyond its usual tourist attractions.