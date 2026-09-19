Ziro Festival 2026: How To Reach, Where To Stay, Tickets And Full Event Details

The Ziro Festival of Music is one of India's popular independent music festivals. Held every year in Arunachal Pradesh, the cultural extravaganza brings together musicians, artists and music lovers from India and around the world. The festival is known for its diverse music lineup, scenic setting and strong connection with local culture and communities. Read on to find out the other details.

Time, Date and Venue

The Ziro Festival 2026 will take place from September 24 to September 27, from 11.30 am to 8 pm. Set in the scenic Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district, the festival brings together music, culture and the region's natural beauty. The tickets are starting from Rs 3,700 for Day 1.

The early bird pass, which offered discounted access to all four days, has already sold out. However, Day-wise tickets are priced at Rs 3,700 for September 24 and Rs 5,300 each for September 25, 26 and 27

What To Expect?

Visitors to Ziro Festival 2026 can look forward to an eclectic lineup of artists from India and around the world, with performances spanning indie, rock, electronic, hip-hop, folk and several other genres.

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This year's roster features Michael Dias, Yohani, Owelle, Vedan, Kaali Duniya, Yelhomie, Talahib, Apoorva Krishna, NOVO, Midival Punditz, Saltaire and Parikrama, among several others. The diverse mix of performers reflects the festival's signature cross-genre appeal.

The lineup also puts a strong spotlight on the Northeast, with artists from Tripura, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh taking the stage. At the same time, international artistes from Sri Lanka, Algeria, Ireland, Palestine, Nepal, Thailand and South Korea will add to the festival's global character.

Rock band Parikrama will mark 35 years of rock and roll with a special performance at the festival, while electronic duo Midival Punditz will return to the Ziro stage. The international roster includes Sri Lankan singer Yohani, electronic artist Isam Elias and Irish folk outfit Saltaire, among other global acts.

But there's more to Ziro than the scheduled performances. According to the organisers, there will be surprise sets, spontaneous jam sessions and late-night music that will continue beyond the main stage hours.

Music aside, visitors can also take part in workshops focused on creativity, meditation and mindfulness. Younger attendees can get involved in curated activities including scavenger hunts, guided nature walks and outdoor games, making the festival an experience beyond just the performances.

New Addition

Adding another layer to this year's festival is the India chapter of Circuit Mixers, an international artist residency bringing together electronic musicians from India, South Africa and Switzerland. The initiative has already travelled to the Groove Biennale in Johannesburg and the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, with Ziro set to be its final destination.

How To Reach Ziro Valley

If you are travelling by air, the preferred option is Hollongi Airport, also known as Donyi Polo Airport, near Itanagar. From the airport, Ziro is around a four-hour road journey, with taxis and other transport options available for the onward trip.

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For those travelling by train, Naharlagun Railway Station is the closest railway station, located around 100 km from Ziro. From there, travellers can take shared taxis or other road transport to reach the valley. Ziro is also accessible by road from Itanagar and Assam.

It is also important to arrange the necessary permits before travelling. Indian citizens require an Inner Line Permit (ILP), while foreign nationals need a Protected Area Permit (PAP).

Accommodation

When it comes to accommodation, visitors have several options to choose from during the festival. These include campsites near the venue, homestays in local villages, budget guesthouses and travel packages that combine accommodation with transport.