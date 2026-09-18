Flying With A Baby Just Got 50% Costlier As IndiGo Raises Multiple Passenger Fees

Booking a flight ticket is not the only cost passengers need to keep an eye on. Extra baggage, priority services, or travelling with a child can all add to the final bill. Now, some of these charges have gone up for IndiGo passengers. The airline has revised fees for several add-on services, including infant travel, excess baggage, unaccompanied minors, priority check-in and boarding, and travel certificates.

Infant Fee Is Up By Rs 1,000

The fee for an infant travelling with an adult has gone up from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. The charge applies to children who are more than three days old and under two years of age on the date of travel.

Infants do not get a separate seat. They have to travel on an accompanying adult's lap, but a ticket still needs to be booked for them. Parents must carry valid age proof at check-in, like a birth certificate, vaccination certificate, passport, etc.

If age proof is not provided, the airline says the full applicable fare will have to be paid.

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Unaccompanied Minor Fee Crosses Rs 5,000

IndiGo has also raised its unaccompanied minor service fee from Rs 5,000 to Rs 5,999. The service is available for eligible children travelling without an accompanying adult.

According to their website, children below five are not allowed to use the Flying Solo service and are required to travel with someone above 18 of age. This service can be availed by children between 5 and 12 on all flights. And those aged 13 to 18 can either travel alone or opt for the service.

Airlines' rules suggest that unaccompanied minors must report at least two hours before departure for domestic flights. For international flights, the reporting time is four hours before departure. Additionally, a parent or guardian also needs to submit the required Unaccompanied Minor form at check-in, which specifies the details of the adult who will receive the child at the destination.

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IndiGo Flyers To Pay More For Add-Ons

Carrying extra baggage on domestic flights will also cost more. The charge has now increased from Rs 700 to Rs 800 per kg for baggage over the permitted allowance. Adding another 200 bucks on the total cost, the combined charge for priority check-in and priority boarding has increased from Rs 450 to Rs 650. The travel certificate fee has also gone up from Rs 200 to Rs 300.