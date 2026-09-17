Kerala To Launch Budget Tours To Lakshadweep, Hyderabad From September 22

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is starting new budget-friendly tour packages to Lakshadweep and Hyderabad from September 22. The packages will be officially launched at Hotel Chaitram in Thampanoor. The Transport Minister will attend the event and honour the first 10 passengers selected for the inaugural Lakshadweep trip. Awards will also be given to KSRTC units and employees for their performance in July and August, according to Onmanorama.

Travellers will be able to book KSRTC tourism packages through the new dedicated software. The corporation is also introducing a waiting list system for the first time, similar to the system used for railway ticket bookings. The launch event will be attended by KSRTC CMD Dr PS Pramoj Shankar, senior officials and other dignitaries. Thampanoor ward councillor R Harikumar will preside over the function.

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KSRTC Hyderabad tour packages

KSRTC has prepared two packages for travellers planning a trip to Hyderabad. Both packages include accommodation, meals and entry fees to tourist attractions. Rooms will be provided on a triple-sharing basis.

The first package covers three days and two nights. The itinerary includes Nehru Zoological Park, Birla Mandir, NTR Garden, Ambedkar Statue, Lumbini Park, Hussain Sagar, Ramoji Film City, Hi-Tech City, Golconda Fort, Salar Jung Museum, Chowmahalla Palace, Mecca Masjid and Charminar.

The second package is for two days and one night. It covers Golconda Fort, Salar Jung Museum, Charminar, Mecca Masjid, Lumbini Park, Hussain Sagar, Birla Mandir and Ramoji Film City. The Hyderabad tours begin at 3 pm on the first day and return by 10 am on the fourth day. Travellers will have to pay separately for personal expenses, including charges for keeping mobile phones, bags and footwear at some tourist spots.

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Lakshadweep trip from Kochi

Photo: Unsplash

KSRTC is also offering a flight-based Lakshadweep package from Kochi. The four-day, three-night trip will take travellers to Agatti and Kalpitti islands. The package will offer a choice between homestay and resort accommodation. It includes the Lakshadweep entry permit, airport transfers, twin-sharing stay, meals, Wi-Fi and travel insurance.

The itinerary includes time at Agatti's beaches and sunset views, along with a boat cruise to Kalpitti island. Travellers can also take part in activities such as snorkelling, glass-bottom boat rides and kayaking. Dolphin and sea turtle spotting will also be part of the trip.

Scuba diving and parasailing will be available at an additional cost of Rs 4,000 and Rs 3,500, respectively. Travellers opting for vegetarian food will have to mention their preference while booking.

The full package amount has to be paid on the day of booking. Children above two years will be charged the full airfare. For bookings and more information, travellers can contact the KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell at 7907273399 or 9961228777.