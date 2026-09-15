New Namo Bharat Corridors To Link Delhi With Karnal, Bawal. Check Route

Two new Namo Bharat corridors – Delhi to Karnal and Delhi to Bawal – are in the works. The proposed routes are expected to bring down journey times to around 90 minutes to Karnal and 67 minutes to Bawal from the national capital.

This comes after the success of India's first semi-high-speed regional rail corridor connecting Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut. The proposed Delhi-Panipat-Karnal and Delhi-Gurugram-Bawal corridors are in the final stages of securing formal approval from the Centre, according to Financial Express.

The 93-km Delhi–Bawal corridor is estimated to cost Rs 32,327 crore, while the 136-km Delhi–Karnal corridor will have an estimated cost of Rs 33,051 crore.

Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Corridor

The proposed Delhi-Panipat-Karnal corridor will connect Delhi with several important educational, residential and industrial centres in Haryana.

The route is expected to link Kundli's Education City in Sonipat, Barhi Industrial Area, Panipat, the IOCL refinery and Karnal. The improved connectivity is likely to benefit students, workers and other daily commuters travelling between these areas.

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Delhi-Gurugram-Bawal Corridor

The Delhi-Gurugram-Bawal corridor will connect the national capital with major commercial and manufacturing centres in southern Haryana.

The proposed route will cover key areas, including Gurugram, Manesar, the Manesar-Bawal Investment Region (MBIR) and Bawal. It will also connect Delhi Airport to the Namo Bharat network, providing a faster regional rail option for passengers travelling between the airport and major business and industrial hubs.

Cut Travel Time

Once operational, the two corridors are expected to significantly reduce travel time between Delhi and the key destinations. The journey from Delhi to Karnal, which currently takes nearly three hours by road, is expected to come down to around 90 minutes.

Similarly, travel between Delhi and Bawal could be reduced from about three hours to approximately 67 minutes.

Cabinet Approval Expected Soon

NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel told Financial Express that both proposed corridors are at an advanced stage of obtaining approval from the Centre.

Meanwhile, preparatory activities have begun on the ground. These include geotechnical investigations, utility mapping and the shifting or modification of extra-high-tension (EHT) power lines and water pipelines.

These preliminary works are expected to help accelerate construction once the projects receive the necessary government approvals.

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Corridors Could Boost Regional Growth

The proposed projects are expected to have an impact beyond reducing travel time. According to Goel, the new Namo Bharat corridors could help distribute economic activity more evenly across the NCR and reduce pressure on Delhi by creating growth opportunities in emerging urban centres.

The corridors are also expected to support Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), encouraging planned and mixed-use development around Namo Bharat stations.

The projects could also generate direct and indirect employment during both the construction and operational phases.