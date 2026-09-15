Only 6 People Live On This Remote Island Where Groceries Arrive By Helicopter

Mykines, a small island in the Faroe Islands, looks like a place from another world. Known for its natural beauty and calm surroundings, the island has no roads, shops or bridges connecting it to the rest of the region.

Visitors can reach Mykines by boat or helicopter from the nearby island, which makes the journey part of the experience. What makes the island even more unusual is its tiny population. Only around six people currently live there, while basic groceries are delivered through helicopter.

During summer, the island becomes a popular spot for visitors who want to see puffins.

A traveller recently shared a few things to keep in mind before visiting Mykines. The best time to see puffins is between May and August. During these months, visitors can take a ferry from Sørvágur.

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To reach the puffin cliffs at Mykineshólmur, visitors need to book a certified local guide. The hike is around 6 to 7 km long and takes you through some steep and narrow sections. The island also limits the number of visitors to around 100 to 150 people a day.

Ferry seats and hiking spots can fill up quickly, especially during the busy summer months, so booking early is advised. The guided hike costs around 400 DKK, while the ferry costs 123 DKK each way.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “I couldn't stay that far away from chocolate. Jokes aside, I would love to visit.”

Another shared, “I would love nothing more than to see puffins.”

“Heaven on Earth does exist,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “I stayed here in October 2016 with a lovely family, Agna & Hans. After there was a mix up with my accommodation, I took the helicopter over here. I was the only tourist on the island for the entire weekend. I helped with the sheep herding and hiked solo out to the lighthouse. What an incredible memory. No puffins that time of year.”

Another mentioned, “The idea that it could only be accessed by helicopter is very appealing, that and puffins.”

One more added, “What a privilege and magically weird to have the opportunity to live here, is there a vacancy for more.”

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The traveller also advised visitors to stay on the marked path while exploring Mykines. The area is protected because puffins use the cliffs for nesting. Sticking to the proper trail helps keep the birds safe and protects their nesting grounds.