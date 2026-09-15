Just 1 Hour Away From Shimla, Fagu Village, The Land Of Apple Orchards, Should Not Be Missed

When people think of hill stations, names like Shimla, Manali, Mussoorie and Nainital often come to mind. These popular destinations attract large numbers of tourists during the peak season. However, those looking for a quieter holiday may prefer an offbeat destination away from the crowds. Fagu is one such beautiful place. Located around 20 kilometres from Shimla, this small village charms visitors with its natural beauty, peaceful surroundings and stunning mountain views.

Why Visit Fagu?

Located in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, Fagu is an excellent destination for travellers seeking peace, fresh mountain air and scenic landscapes. One of the village's distinctive features is the thick fog that covers the region for much of the year, which is believed to have inspired its name.

Surrounded by lush apple orchards and towering deodar forests, Fagu offers a refreshing escape from busy tourist hubs such as Shimla and Kufri. Its serene atmosphere makes it an ideal destination for nature lovers, hikers and honeymooners looking to unwind amid nature.

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Why Is Fagu Called the "Land of Apple Orchards"?

Apple cultivation is widespread across Himachal Pradesh, but Fagu stands out for its extensive apple orchards and terraced potato farms. The village is often referred to as the "Land of Apple Orchards" because of the vast stretches of apple trees that dominate its landscape.

During April and May, visitors can witness apple blossoms covering the orchards in shades of pink and white. From July to September, the orchards are filled with ripe red apples, creating a beautiful sight. Travellers can also take leisurely walks through the orchards and interact with local farmers to learn about traditional farming practices, making the experience even more memorable.

Places To Visit In Fagu

Banthia Devta Temple

This ancient temple is known for its intricate wooden carvings and offers a glimpse into the region's rich cultural heritage.

Hatu Peak and Giri Valley

These scenic spots offer breathtaking views of the snow-capped Himalayas and the lush Giri Valley, making them popular among nature lovers and photographers.

Cheog

If you want to experience nature at its best, a visit to Cheog is highly recommended. Surrounded by forests and orchards, this picturesque town offers a peaceful retreat away from the crowds.

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Best Time To Visit Fagu

May to June

Fagu can be visited throughout the year, but the summer months are particularly pleasant. With cool temperatures and fresh mountain air, it is an ideal escape from the heat of the plains.

Monsoon (July to September)

Light rainfall during the monsoon season enhances the beauty of the landscape, turning the hills lush green. September also brings clearer skies and impressive views of distant snow-capped peaks.

Winter (January to March)

Travellers who enjoy snowfall should plan a visit between January and March. During winter, the region is often covered in snow, creating a magical atmosphere. Snow-covered forests and mountain views make this season especially attractive for visitors.

How To Reach Fagu

The nearest airport is Chandigarh Airport, which offers regular connectivity to several major Indian cities. From the airport, visitors can hire a taxi to reach Fagu.

For those travelling by train, Kalka Railway Station is the nearest major railhead and is located about 18 kilometres away.

If travelling by road, Fagu is well-connected to Shimla, Chandigarh and Delhi. Visitors can drive themselves or hire a taxi for a comfortable journey.

If you are looking for a peaceful alternative to Himachal Pradesh's crowded hill stations, Fagu is a wonderful choice. With its apple orchards, mist-covered landscapes, deodar forests and scenic viewpoints, this charming village offers a refreshing mountain getaway.