In Another Bihar Horror, Teen Sexually Assaulted By Group Of Men On Camera

After the sexual harassment incident on camera in Bihar's Jamui, another video of a similar horror has surfaced from Samastipur, 131 km away. In the second incident from Bihar, a group of men on motorcycles surrounded the girl and a boy who was travelling with her on a village road. They abused her verbally and pushed her around the road.

The video surfaced on Wednesday. The incident is said to have happened in Samastipur's Jagatsinghpur village.

The police said they immediately set out to take action the moment they saw the video of the incident. According to local reports, the girl and the boy had stopped on the road to take photographs.

Suddenly, some local men came and surrounded them. They called her names and molested her.

The men seen in the viral video were from Jagatsinghpur village, locals said. However, the police said they are yet to find the men. They said they have taken the matter very seriously and no one would be spared.

Police officer Arvind Pratap Singh said they will catch the accused soon after verifying the identities of the men seen in the video and the exact location where it happened.

Just days ago, three people were arrested in Bihar's Jamui after a video showing them harassing two Class 10 students - a boy and a girl - surfaced online. Many on social media had tagged the Bihar Police, urging action against those involved in the disturbing clip.

The video showed the couple surrounded by a group of men with one of them holding the collar of the boy's shirt, pulling him away from her. As she tried to run, a masked man caught her from behind. The two had gone out on a scooter after attending coaching classes on Saturday evening.