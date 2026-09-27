Bihar STET Dummy Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Steps To Download, Correction Details

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 dummy admit card. Eligible candidates can now download their STET dummy admit card from the official website, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.

To access the dummy admit card, candidates have to log in to the portal using their user ID and password. Once applicants have downloaded their admit card they must check for any errors in their details such as name, roll number, photograph, etc. In case of discrepancies, the board has opened a correction window which will remain active till September 30, 2026 for applicants to rectify the changes in their details. Once the correction window closes no application for the rectification of details will be accepted under any circumstances.

If any candidate wants to modify their reserved category detail then they will have to pay an additional fee.

Bihar STET Dummy Admit Card 2026: How to Make Corrections?

To make correction in the Bihar STET dummy admit card, applicants can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in

Step 2: Login using the user ID and password.

Step 3: Now, click on the 'Edit/Correction' option on the homepage.

Step 4: Make changes in the details, if any.

Step 5: Pay additional fee in case of modification in the reserved category detail.

Step 6: Submit the corrections.

Download the confirmation receipt and save it for future reference.

The STET exam 2026 is expected to be conducted in the first week of November in computer-based test mode as per the past years' trends. The exam conducting body will release the official exam date and detailed schedule soon on the official portal.