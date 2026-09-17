Bihar Board 2027 Class 10, 12 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply Till September 30

Bihar Board 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline for submitting online examination forms and depositing the prescribed examination fee for the Class 10 and Class 12 annual board examinations 2027. As per the latest announcement, heads of affiliated educational institutions can now complete the registration process for eligible students until September 30, 2026. The earlier deadline was September 17. The extension gives schools additional time to submit examination forms and fees for students appearing in the Bihar Board Matric and Intermediate annual examinations 2027.

Bihar Board Class 10, 12: Exam Details

The examination forms for the Bihar Board Class 10 and 12 annual examinations 2027 are to be completed online by the heads of affiliated educational institutions. Schools should ensure that the forms of eligible students are submitted within the revised deadline.

Earlier last date: September 17, 2026

September 17, 2026 Extended last date: September 30, 2026

September 30, 2026 Examinations: Bihar Board Class 10 and 12 Annual Exams 2027

Bihar Board Class 10 and 12 Annual Exams 2027 Application mode: Online

Online Forms to be submitted by: Heads of affiliated educational institutions

Schools that had not completed the registration and examination fee payment process by the earlier deadline can now use the extended window to complete the required formalities. Students should contact their respective schools for details regarding submission of their examination forms and fees.

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2027: Check Fees

For Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2027, students will have to pay an examination application fee of Rs 150, along with other applicable charges. The fee details include:

Examination fee: Rs 260

Rs 260 Local levy: Rs 480

Rs 480 Marksheet fee: Rs 170

Rs 170 Provisional certificate: Rs 170

Rs 170 Migration certificate: Rs 170

Rs 170 Online fee: Rs 30

The permission fee for advanced and qualifying candidates in Arts, Science and Commerce is Rs 340, while the practical examination fee for professional course candidates is Rs 400.