Advertisement

Bihar Board 2027 Class 10, 12 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply Till September 30

Bihar Board has extended the Class 10 and 12 exam 2027 registration deadline to September 30. Check revised dates and exam form submission details.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Bihar Board 2027 Class 10, 12 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply Till September 30
Bihar Board extends Class 10 and 12 exam 2027 registration deadline to September 30.
Promo Banner

Bihar Board 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline for submitting online examination forms and depositing the prescribed examination fee for the Class 10 and Class 12 annual board examinations 2027. As per the latest announcement, heads of affiliated educational institutions can now complete the registration process for eligible students until September 30, 2026. The earlier deadline was September 17. The extension gives schools additional time to submit examination forms and fees for students appearing in the Bihar Board Matric and Intermediate annual examinations 2027.

Bihar Board Class 10, 12: Exam Details

The examination forms for the Bihar Board Class 10 and 12 annual examinations 2027 are to be completed online by the heads of affiliated educational institutions. Schools should ensure that the forms of eligible students are submitted within the revised deadline.

  • Earlier last date: September 17, 2026
  • Extended last date: September 30, 2026
  • Examinations: Bihar Board Class 10 and 12 Annual Exams 2027
  • Application mode: Online
  • Forms to be submitted by: Heads of affiliated educational institutions

Schools that had not completed the registration and examination fee payment process by the earlier deadline can now use the extended window to complete the required formalities. Students should contact their respective schools for details regarding submission of their examination forms and fees.

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2027: Check Fees

For Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2027, students will have to pay an examination application fee of Rs 150, along with other applicable charges. The fee details include:

  • Examination fee: Rs 260
  • Local levy: Rs 480
  • Marksheet fee: Rs 170
  • Provisional certificate: Rs 170
  • Migration certificate: Rs 170
  • Online fee: Rs 30

The permission fee for advanced and qualifying candidates in Arts, Science and Commerce is Rs 340, while the practical examination fee for professional course candidates is Rs 400.

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Bihar Board Class 10th Registration 2026, BSEB Class 12th Registration 2026, BSEB Registration 2026 Last Date
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com