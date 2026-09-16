BSEB Inter Special/Compartmental Exam 2026: Revised Marksheets Available From September 16

BSEB Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the distribution of Registration Certificates and revised marksheets for Intermediate students. As per the latest notice, the Registration Certificate for the Intermediate Session 2024-26 and marksheets of candidates whose marks changed after scrutiny of the Intermediate Special/Compartmental Examination 2026 are available from September 16, 2026. The documents will be collected by the heads of +2 level educational institutions from the concerned District Education Officer (DEO) office. The institutions will then distribute the Registration Certificates and revised marksheets to the respective students. Candidates should contact their schools for further details regarding document collection.

BSEB Inter 2026 Registration Certificate, Revised Marksheet Distribution Details

According to the BSEB announcement, the following documents are available for distribution from September 16, 2026:

Registration Certificates for the Intermediate Session 2024-26.

Revised marksheets for candidates whose marks were changed after scrutiny of the Intermediate Special/Compartmental Examination 2026.

Heads of +2 level educational institutions can collect these documents from the respective DEO office.

After collection, the school authorities will distribute the documents to the concerned students.

Students should contact their respective schools to know when the documents will be distributed to them.

The board has specifically mentioned that the revised marksheets are meant for candidates whose marks were changed after the scrutiny process.

BSEB Inter Special/Compartmental Exam 2026 Scrutiny Details

The BSEB Intermediate 12th Special and Compartmental Examination 2026 results were announced on May 23, 2026. The scrutiny process for answer sheets began on May 25.

Students who were dissatisfied with their marks could apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation/re-counting of their answer sheets through the designated online portal. The application facility covered issues such as totaling errors and unevaluated questions in one or more subjects.

The scrutiny application fee was Rs 120 per subject. Candidates were required to use their Roll Code and Roll Number while applying online. The last date to submit applications for answer sheet scrutiny was May 29, 2026.

Following the scrutiny process, marks were revised for some candidates. BSEB has now made their updated marksheets available for distribution through the DEO offices. Students whose marks changed should collect the revised document from their respective educational institutions after it is distributed by the school authorities.