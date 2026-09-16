15-Year-Old Survives 62 Hours At Sea, Refuses To Let Go Of Dead Brother And Cousin

Derek Parker Aghnaanga, a 15-year-old boy, survived nearly three days at sea after a routine trip off the Alaskan coast turned into a nightmare when their small fishing boat capsized on September 5, killing his older brother and cousin. Family members later shared the heartbreaking details of what happened during those long hours in the water, as according to the New York Post, the teen tried to hold onto their bodies so they wouldn't float away.

In a news release, the Coast Guard said that they located the overturned vessel on the morning of September 7 and dropped survival equipment before a nearby vessel rescued the teenager, who was suffering from hypothermia. They also recovered the bodies of the other two.

The Coast Guard further said that the teen was rescued after he was found on the overturned vessel about 4 miles east of St Lawrence Island, in the Bering Sea. He managed to survive 62 agonising hours in the freezing Pacific Ocean.

Also read | Japan Introduces World's First 'Robot Ambulance' For On-The-Spot Humanoid Repairs

Colleen Walker, Derek's aunt, shared details of the incident on a GoFundMe page, writing that the boy "tried to hang onto them [his brother and cousin] as long as he could after they drowned".

"My nephew and one of his crew members passed away doing what he loved, out in the Bering Sea. My other nephew was found alive. Our village is mourning the loss of two. My nephew tried to hang onto them as long as he could after they drowned. Eventually their bodies were found and retrieved," she wrote on the page.

What exactly happened?

As per the report, the boat capsized suddenly, throwing everyone into the frigid sea. In the initial moments, they managed to stay close to one another in the open water. According to NBC News, one of their fishing lines may have become tangled in the motor. They tried to untangle it, but they couldn't. They were then just sitting when the weather got bad, and the boat flipped.

As the hours passed, his brother and cousin tragically passed away, and Derek desperately tried to hold onto them, hoping help would arrive in time. Eventually, strong currents forced him to let go, leaving him completely alone in the endless stretch of ocean.

Also read | Woman Awarded Rs 24 Lakh After Neighbours Cut Trees For Better Lake View

When he was rescued, he was severely dehydrated, suffering from extreme exposure, and in critical condition, but he was breathing.

Emergency responders airlifted him to a medical facility immediately for intensive care.

"Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and communities affected by the tragic loss of these two mariners," said Rear Adm. Bob Little, the commander of the Arctic District.

"We are grateful for the incredible efforts of the motor vessel Northwest Explorer, Federal, State, Village first responders and mission partners who assisted in the effort that resulted in a life saved."