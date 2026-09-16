Bihar STET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended To September 22; Check Application Details

Bihar STET 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to apply for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026. Candidates who have not yet completed their applications can now submit the online form by September 22, 2026, up to 11:55 PM. The registration process began on August 17, 2026, at 2 PM. According to the information available on the official STET registration portal, the examination is likely to be conducted in November 2026, with the exam expected to begin from the first week of the month. Candidates should complete the application process within the revised deadline and carefully check all details before final submission.

Bihar STET 2026 Important Details

The key dates and examination details available on the registration portal are:

Application process begins: August 17, 2026, at 2 PM

August 17, 2026, at 2 PM Last date to submit application: September 22, 2026, at 11:55 PM

September 22, 2026, at 11:55 PM Bihar STET 2026 exam: Likely to begin from the first week of November 2026

Likely to begin from the first week of November 2026 Mode of examination: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Computer-Based Test (CBT) Total marks: 150

150 Exam duration: 150 minutes

150 minutes Specified subject content: 100 marks

100 marks Teaching art and other competencies: 50 marks

Candidates are advised to keep their registered email ID and mobile number active. The application portal states that candidates will receive their Application Number (User ID) and Password on their registered email address and mobile number.

How To Register For Bihar STET 2026?

Candidates can complete the Bihar STET 2026 application process through the official registration portal. The basic steps are:

Visit the Bihar STET 2026 registration website at bsebstet.org.

Click on the "Register" option.

Enter the required personal and academic details.

Submit the registration details to generate the Application Number and Password.

Log in using the credentials received on the registered email ID and mobile number.

Complete the application form and upload the required documents.

Pay the applicable examination fee.

Review all details carefully before submitting the form.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates should ensure that the application is submitted before September 22, 2026, at 11:55 PM, as forms submitted after the deadline may not be accepted.