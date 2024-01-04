Bihar STET 2024 Application Deadline Extended To January 7, Details Here

Bihar STET 2024: The application correction window will open on January 7, 2024.

The deadline for submitting applications for the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) 2024 has been extended to January 7, 2024. Previously, the last date was January 2, 2024. Once the application process concludes, the portal will open for applicants to make corrections in the application form and download the dummy admit card. This portal will be accessible after January 7, 2024.

Candidates must note that they are required to make corrections in the application form and download the dummy admit card within the specified dates. There will be no additional opportunity provided.

To pass the exam, general category candidates need to score 50 per cent marks, while backward class candidates need to score 45.5 per cent marks.

Bihar STET 2024: Steps to apply

Visit the official Bihar STET website at bsebstet2024.com.

Select the application link.

Click on the "Register new candidate" option.

Complete the registration form.

Log in to the registered user section and fill out the application form.

Upload a scanned copy of the photograph and signature.

Proceed to make the payment.

Bihar STET 2024: Application Fee

For single paper:

General/Backward Class/Economically Weaker Section: Rs 960

SC/ST/Physically Handicapped: Rs 760

For both papers:

General/Backward Class/Economically Weaker Section: Rs 1,440

SC/ST/Physically Handicapped: Rs 1,140

The examination duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes. The Bihar STET exam date 2024 (Phase 1) is scheduled between March 1 and March 20.