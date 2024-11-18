Advertisement

Bihar STET 2024 Results Out, Check Steps To Download

The Bihar STET 2024 exam was conducted as a computer-based test (CBT).

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Bihar STET 2024 Results Out, Check Steps To Download
Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website.

BSEB STET 2024 Results: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the results for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2024 today.  

Candidates who have taken the examination can check their results by visiting the official website, bsebstet.com. They are required to enter their login credentials, such as their application number and date of birth, to access the results.  

Bihar STET 2024: Steps Toi Check Results  

Step 1. Visit the official website of STET, bsebstet.com  
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the designated result link  
Step 3. A new page will open on the screen  
Step 4. Enter your login details
Step 5. View and download the STET 2024 results 
Step 6. Take a hard copy for future reference  

The STET 2024 exam is conducted to recruit teachers for secondary and higher secondary levels. Candidates aspiring to teach Classes 9-12 in Bihar government schools must clear this test. Paper 1 is for secondary-level teachers, while Paper 2 is for senior secondary-level teachers.  

The Bihar STET 2024 exam was conducted as a computer-based test (CBT), with a duration of 150 minutes. The test consisted of a total of 150 marks, divided into 100 marks for the applied subject and 50 marks for teaching and related abilities.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
STET 2024, Stet 2024 Result Updates, STET 2024 Bihar Exam Results
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com