Bihar STET 2024 Results Out, Check Steps To Download

BSEB STET 2024 Results: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the results for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2024 today.

Candidates who have taken the examination can check their results by visiting the official website, bsebstet.com. They are required to enter their login credentials, such as their application number and date of birth, to access the results.

Bihar STET 2024: Steps Toi Check Results

Step 1. Visit the official website of STET, bsebstet.com

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the designated result link

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen

Step 4. Enter your login details

Step 5. View and download the STET 2024 results

Step 6. Take a hard copy for future reference

The STET 2024 exam is conducted to recruit teachers for secondary and higher secondary levels. Candidates aspiring to teach Classes 9-12 in Bihar government schools must clear this test. Paper 1 is for secondary-level teachers, while Paper 2 is for senior secondary-level teachers.

The Bihar STET 2024 exam was conducted as a computer-based test (CBT), with a duration of 150 minutes. The test consisted of a total of 150 marks, divided into 100 marks for the applied subject and 50 marks for teaching and related abilities.