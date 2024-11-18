Bihar STET Result 2024 Declared, 70.25 Per Cent Of Students Pass

Bihar STET Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2024. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore announced the results at 1.45pm. Five lakh students had been eagerly awaiting the results. Candidates can now access their results by visiting the official websites. Out of the 4,23,822 candidates who appeared for the exam, 2,97,747 have passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 70.25% across 45 subjects in both papers.



The STET 2024 examination saw a huge turnout, with 3,59,489 students appearing for Paper 1 and 2,37,442 for Paper 2.

Bihar STET Result 2024: Steps To Check

Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com or bsebstet.com.

Click on the "Results" section.

Select "Bihar STET Paper 1 Result 2024" or "Bihar STET Paper 2 Result 2024".

Enter your application number, date of birth, and the provided CAPTCHA code.

Click "Search" to view your results.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and follow the instructions on the website for a seamless experience. For further updates, visit the official websites regularly.

Paper-Wise Details

Paper 1:

Total candidates: 2,61,911

Passed: 1,94,697

Pass percentage: 73.77%

Number of subjects: 16

Purpose: For teaching Classes 9 and 10

Paper 2:

Total candidates: 1,59,911

Passed: 1,03,050

Pass percentage: 64.44%

Number of subjects: 29

Purpose: For teaching Classes 11 and 12

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to check their results and get further updates.

