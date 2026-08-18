Bihar STET 2026 Registration Begins: Check Eligibility, Fee And Dates

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can submit their applications online through the official Bihar STET website.

Bihar STET 2026: Eligibility Criteria

For Paper 1, candidates need a graduation degree with at least 50 per cent marks in the relevant subject, along with a B.Ed. qualification. Paper 1 is meant for candidates seeking teaching positions for Classes 9 and 10.

For Paper 2, candidates must have a master's degree in the relevant subject along with a B.Ed. This paper is for teaching positions for Classes 11 and 12.

A separate provision is applicable for B.Ed. in Computer Science. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, EBC, BC and disabled categories will get a 5 per cent relaxation in the prescribed educational qualification.

Bihar STET 2026: How to Apply

Candidates can complete the registration process by following these steps:

Visit the Bihar STET registration website.

registration website. Click on the Bihar STET 2026 registration link.

Enter the required registration details.

Log in to the account.

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

Submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a copy for future reference.

Bihar STET 2026: Application Fee

For candidates belonging to the Unreserved, EWS and OBC categories, the fee is Rs 960 for either Paper 1 or Paper 2. For SC, ST and PwBD candidates, the fee is Rs 760.

Those applying for both papers will have to pay Rs 1,440 if they belong to the Unreserved, EWS or OBC category, while the fee is *Rs 1,140 for SC, ST and PwBD candidates.