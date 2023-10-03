Bihar Board Announces Results For Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test, Check Details

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023. Candidates who appeared for the BSEB STET 2023 can check the results on the official website of the board. Candidates can also check the answer keys and raise objections against any doubts.

A total of 2,71,872 candidates registered for the Paper 1, while 1,56, 515 registered for paper 2. Of the total registered candidates, as many as 3,76,877 appeared for both the papers. The pass percentage in paper 1 is 82.90% and in paper 2, it is 74.37%.

With 3,00, 726 or 79.79 qualifications, the overall passing percentage this year is 79.79 per cent.

The Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted between September 4 and September 15. A re-test of Mathematics was held on September 18.

The Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 had around 150 multiple choice questions. All the questions in BSEB STET 2023 carried one mark each. There is no negative marking for any wrong answers marked.

The Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 Bihar board exam was conducted for two papers. While Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 paper 1 was held to recruit secondary school teachers, the paper 2 was held for the recruitment of senior secondary teachers.

Steps to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website of STET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated result link

Step 3: Enter credentials such as username and password

Step 4: View and download the STET results 2023 scorecard