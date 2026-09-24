Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up About Playing A Pakistani Spy, Chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' In <i>Udta Teer</i>

Ayushmann Khurrana is set to return to the big screen with two releases, Udta Teer and Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

What's Happening

At the trailer launch of Udta Teer on Wednesday, September 24, the actor spoke about stepping into the world of spy comedy and playing a character caught between two identities.

At the trailer launch, Ayushmann was asked about playing a Pakistani agent and whether it was challenging for him to chant 'Pakistan Zindabad' as part of the character.

The actor said he approached the scene purely from the perspective of what the script required. "That's part of the script, ya. As an actor, you are ready to do anything. Voh toh hota hi raha hai, har ek spy film mein hota hai. (That has always been happening. It happens in all spy films) But the difference is that this is a spy comedy. Spy comedy hai, patriotic comedy hai, genre bender hai. Main hamesha script ko pehle dekhta hoon. (It's a spy comedy, patriotic comedy, genre bender. I always see the script first). Whatever the script demands from me, I do. And I am a director's baby, and he has written a fantastic script," Khurrana said.

Background

Udta Teer marks Akash A Kaushik's debut as a director. It follows Bilal Ahmed, a Pakistani spy who loses his memory during his mission. While he remembers his patriotism, he forgets which country he belongs to and begins to believe that he is Indian. The resulting confusion forms the central premise of the film.

The filmmaker has assembled an ensemble cast that includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, late actor Mukul Dev, Gulshan Grover, Ram Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Smita Tambe, Brijendra Kala and Sandeep Anand.

The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment and is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 9.