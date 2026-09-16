Looking For A Visa-Free Destination? This Island Is An Underrated Travel Spot

When it comes to travel plans, the toughest part may be choosing a destination. There are some tourist spots that are on everyone's list, such as Japan. But expenses and crowds can deter you from visiting these destinations. You may also feel the urge to travel to a new place and keep looking for underrated tourist locations.



Now, a video doing the rounds on Instagram may just give you the perfect place to visit on your next trip. You can explore scenic beaches, stunning waterfalls, and even check out an active volcano.



The best thing is that you do not need a visa if your stay is up to 15 days.



Underrated Travel Destination In The Indian Ocean



The destination with all these features is none other than the French overseas territory of Reunion Island. Located in the Indian Ocean, the region has been influenced by African, Indian, Chinese and European cultures.



Visitors can engage in hiking, trekking, scuba diving and paragliding. You can also spot humpback whales and dolphins during the summer months. The island also features stunning vanilla plantations and Creole villages that are definitely worth a visit.



The black sand beaches and cloud-covered mountain roads at Reunion will make your trip memorable. The island also boasts affordable luxury hotels and other accommodations.



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How To Reach Reunion Island



IndiGo has launched a direct flight from Chennai to the island's Roland Garros Airport (RUN), also known as Saint-Denis Gillot Airport. You can reach the destination in six and a half hours.



Indian travellers do not need a visa for Reunion Island if they are staying for less than 15 days. They can either contact a travel agency in India to buy a package tour to the destination. The agency will then get in touch with a licensed counterpart on Reunion Island to request visa waivers.



Travellers can also apply to an incoming agency on Reunion Island.



If their trip is longer, visitors must get a Reunion-specific French visa.



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What To Do On Reunion Island

On the bucket list is Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes. You can trek across its lava fields, crossing the Plaine des Sables, a Mars-like desert leading up to the crater rim.



For adventure sports, snorkelling and early morning dolphin tours, Saint-Gilles-les-Bains is the best spot.



The remote wilderness of Cirque de Mafate, a natural mountain amphitheatre carved by volcanic activity, will bring you a sense of calm. The location is accessible only on foot or by helicopter.



To relax, visit the thermal baths at Irénée Accot and enjoy the local products at Cirque de Cilaos.



The best time to visit is between May and November, when the weather is dry.