Laos To Qatar, 9 Countries That Changed Visa Rules For Indians In 2026

Visa rules can change without much notice, and the difference between visa-free entry, visa on arrival, and an e-visa can completely change how you plan a trip. A comparison of the 2025 and current Indian passport lists on the Passport Index shows several such changes. Some countries have moved to online visa applications, while others have removed easier entry options for Indian travellers.

Several Countries Have Changed How Indians Can Enter

The Passport Index is the original interactive passport ranking tool and is updated as new visa waivers and entry-rule changes are introduced. In its latest real-time global ranking, India is placed 73rd, with 199 countries included in the ranking.

India has lost visa-on-arrival access in several countries. Compared with the 2025 list on the Passport Index, Indian passport holders now need a visa for four more countries. They have also lost visa-on-arrival access to five countries.

Here are the changes reflected in the comparison:

Laos: Visa on arrival to e-visa

In 2025, Indian passport holders could get a visa on arrival for Laos. The current Passport Index listing shows e-visa access instead. This means travellers need to complete the visa process before travelling rather than getting the visa after reaching Laos.

Qatar: Visa on arrival to e-visa

Photo: Unsplash

Qatar has made a similar change. Indian travellers previously had a visa-on-arrival option. The current listing shows e-visa as the entry route.

Also Read: India's Passport Power Rank Drops 7 Places In 2026, How It Impacts Your Travels

Sri Lanka: E-visa on arrival to ETA

Sri Lanka has also changed its process. In 2025, the Passport Index listed e-visa on arrival for Indian passport holders. The current listing shows that an Electronic Travel Authorisation, or ETA, is required. That means the approval needs to be taken care of before the trip.

Iran: Visa on arrival to e-visa

Iran made a separate change in November 2025. Indian travellers had earlier been able to use the visa-on-arrival route. The current system requires an e-visa.

Chile, Ghana, and Venezuela: Visa required to e-visa

Photo: Canva

There are also changes in the other direction. Chile was listed as 'visa required' for Indian passport holders in 2025. It is now listed with an e-visa option. Ghana and Venezuela have made the same shift, moving from a regular visa requirement to an e-visa route.

Cape Verde: Visa on arrival removed

Cape Verde has tightened its entry rules for Indian travellers as well. From January 1, 2026, the country ended its visa-on-arrival facility for citizens of 96 countries, including India.

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Nicaragua: Visa requirement moves online

Nicaragua changed its process for Indian citizens from February 14, 2026. The government said Indian passport holders have two ways to apply for a visa:

Apply for an electronic visa online

Send the visa application form by email to the Nicaraguan immigration authorities

For Indian travellers, that makes checking the latest entry rule before booking a flight especially important. A destination that appeared as a visa on arrival on an older list may now require an application before departure.